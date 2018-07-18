–Woodford County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 23

JULY 19-21

Heart of Illinois Fair

Thurs. 4 p.m.; Fri. 10:30 a.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$10 for ages 13 and older

Attractions include a carnival, live entertainment, tractor pulls and demolition derby. For more information, visit heartofillinoisfair.com.

July 20-21

Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design Open House

Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

114 N. Main St., Eureka

Free

Stop in and have a glass of Moscato and peruse the newest jewelry. Event includes giveaways and specials. RSVP 309-467-5252.

JULY 21

Meteorite Program at the Library

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Filger Library, 251 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Children in grades 3 and up will see a moon sample and learn about meteorites. Register by calling 309-432-2929.

Inside Out Arts Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

Free admission

Live music and free art activities fill out the program. Pulled pork lunch provided by the Heyworth FFA Chapter. For more information, call 571-336-6383.

History of Bicycles

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

Bicycle exhibit from the Wheels of Time Museum, antique bicycles by the Peoria Wheelmen, speakers, races and an acting troupe portraying people who lived in Bloomington/Normal after the Civil War. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

Geekfest

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$18

Gamers, geeks and nerds invited to an event full of activities, artists and activities. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Japanese Hit Movie Shown at Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Big Screen Theater, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; seniors $9.50; children $8.5

Animated movie “Spirited Away” is Japan’s highest grossed movie of all time. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Writers on the River to Benefit Center for Prevention Abuse

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Par A Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$10

Over 80 romance authors will be available for chats and photos. For more information, call 309-822-2516.

JULY 22-26

Wheels O’ Time Museum Tractor Drive

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap

$7; child $3.50

Visit the Cat and farm tractor displays at the Museum, and participate in the drive to the Princeville Heritage Museum. Register by calling 309-296-9616.

JULY 23

Tour the Historic Ewing Manor

Monday, 4-6 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$5 donation appreciated

Trained docents guide you through the mansion. For more information, call 309-438-6333.

