–Woodford County Calendar of Events May 3 – May 8

MAY 3

‘Kinky Boots’ Performed at Bloomington

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$40-$73

Based on true events, “Kinky Boots” is a hit Broadway play that tells the heartwarming and humorous story of two people with nothing in common — or so they think. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

MAY 4-5

America’s Favorite Songs, Hymns and Anthems

Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.

Washington 5-Points, 360 N Wilmor Road

$20; students $8

The Peoria Area Civic Chorale along with classical tenor soloist and jazz trumpeter Michael Jones will provide an evening of everyone’s favorite music. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

MAY 4-6

Peoria Players Present ‘Mamma Mia!’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University

$20; $15 for youths

Musical romantic comedy about a bride who invites three men to her wedding, any of whom may be her biological father. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

MAY 5

Italian Feast Fundraiser for ADDWC

Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m.

Eureka Bible Church, 1452 Church Road

The event is sponsored by the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Bloomington. In addition to the dinner, there will be raffle prizes and silent auction items. The proceeds will be used towards the loan that was taken to purchase the new home. For more information, call 309-467-3015.

Maple Lawn Market

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

116 S. Clinton, Eureka

Free

Maple Lawn Homes will hold a market day every Saturday through September. Included will be fresh produce, baked goods, meals, arts, crafts, and services. For more information, call 309-431-2370.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run Competition

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal

Free

Normal Parks and Recreation in partnership with Normal Cornbelters present the competition for boys and girls ages 7-14. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

MAY 8

‘Jeopardy!’ Game at the Library

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

El Paso Library, 149 W. 1st St.

Free

Play “Jeopardy!” and learn about nationally recognized author Tim Pletkovich’s highly acclaimed new book, Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame: Stories of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Fighting Irish. For more information, call 309-527-4360.

