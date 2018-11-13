–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18

NOV. 15

‘The Crimes of Grindewald’

Begins Thur. 5 and 8 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50 for 2D; $15.50 for 3D at 8 p.m.

Continuing the story begun in Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore sets out to thwart Grindewald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards. Movie will be shown throughout November. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

TruTV Impractical Jokers Come to Bloomington

Thur. 8 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

$48, $78

The Arena has booked truTV Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” Starring The Tenderloins. For more information, call 309-434-2678.

NOV. 17

Festival of Lights Parade

Sat. 5:45-9 p.m.

Washington and Taylor streets

East Peoria

Free

Floats covered in LED lights depict everything from Frosty the Snowman to the Clydesdale horse team pulling a delivery wagon. For more information, call 855-833-5327.

Nature Center’s Art Show & Sale Opens

Sat. 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Hts.

Free

The show features all types of unique artwork created by local artisans. Show continues through New Year’s Eve, Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 (excluding Thanksgiving Day and Christmas). For more information, call 309-686-3360.

NOV. 18

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Performance

Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton

Free, donations appreciated

The Morton Community Chorus will perform the traditional Christmas oratorio with piano and organ prelude by Dr. John Orfe of Bradley University. For more information, visit pjw.cc/community-chorus.

Peoria Train Fair

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Illinois Central College

$3

Model railroad parts, books, videos, and other supplies available for sale. For more information, visit facebook.com/RCMRRC.

Turkey Trot Detweiller Park

Sun. 1 p.m.

8327 N. Galena Road, Peoria

$18; $2 fun run for kids

Rain, shine or snow, the 4-mile run and the ½- mile youth fun-run that will conclude with awards of a trophy and a turkey to the top two finishers in each division. Registration is available at the Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. For more information, call 309-681-2866 or register online at peoriaparks.org.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18–