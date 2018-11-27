–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 3

NOV. 29-DEC. 2

Community Festival of Nativities

Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3700 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria

Free

Churches from around the area participate in exhibiting nativity scenes from around the world. For more information, visit communityfestivalofnativities.com.

NOV. 30-DEC. 1

‘Joseph’ Performed EastLight Theatre

Fri.-Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Auditorium East Peoria High School, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

Soft rock fantasy tells the story of Joseph and his eleven brothers. For more information, call 309-699-7469.

DEC. 1

EHS Santa’s Workshop

Sat. 9 a.m.-noon

200 W. Cruger Ave., Eureka

Free, donations appreciated

The Eureka High School Key Club is hosting an interactive workshop where kids will play games and make Christmas crafts. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

‘Kenny G’ performs at the Civic Center

Sat. 8 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$35-$150

A night filled with festive spirit and contemporary classics. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Jingle Bell Run

Sat. registration at 8 a.m.

600 NE Water St., Peoria

$40; $20 kids

The Arthritis Foundation’s annual fundraiser will be held at the Peoria Riverplex. For more information or to register, visit jbr.org/peoria.

The Way Down Wanderers

Sat. 8 p.m.

Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St., Peoria

$15

Americana folk music group from Chicago. For more information, visit monarchmusichall.com.

Bubbly and Bows

Sat. 10-11:30 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$36

Adults 21 and older will enjoy a mimosa and refreshments while they learn bow tying techniques. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Minonk Parade of Lights

Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Minonk

Free

Fireworks will start the parade. After the parade Mr. and Mrs. Santa will greet the children at Pop’s Sweet Shop which will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 309-432-2558.

DEC. 1-2

Holiday Home Tour Peoria

Sat. 5-9 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

942 NE Glen Oak and 1212 W. Moss

$20

Tour the Society’s two decorated historical homes plus three private homes. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

DEC. 2

Orpheus Club Winter Concert

Sun. 3 p.m.

First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

$5

The area’s male voice, four-part harmony group under the direction of Russell Boulton will perform the songs of the season. For more information, visit facebook.com/OrpheusPeoria.

DEC. 3

Library Offers Programs

Mon. 1-7 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Christmas Coffee, Tea and Quiet Music from 1-5 p.m. A Tech-Petting Zoo dealing with Kindles, Nooks, Androids and iPads will be from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 309-432-2929.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 3–