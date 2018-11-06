–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 14

NOV. 8

From Barn to Dream Home

Thursday, 7 p.m.

El Paso Public Library, 149 N. 1st St.

Free

Beth and Dan Miller converted the barn on their family farm into a residence. They will share their adventures and the knowledge they gained at the meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society. For more information, call 309-275-8860.

Ken Zurski: Tales of the Nearly Famous and Not Quite Forgotten

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Zurski will share stories of people he has researched and collected into his latest book. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Author Christina Uss Visits Metamora Libraries

Thursday, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Prairie District Libraries

iMetamora, Germantown Hills

Free

Uss wrote a young people’s book titled “The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle” that has been included on several children’s literature book lists. She will be at the Metamora library, 208 E. Partridge, at 5 p.m. and at the Germantown branch, 509 Woodland Knolls Road, at 6:30. For more information, call 309-367-4594.

Diabetes Clinic: Exercising Your Way to a Healthy Life

Thur. 1:30-2:30 p.m.

109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Come and learn the four types of exercise and how to fuel up with the right foods before and after you get your body moving. Presented by the U of I Extension. For more information, call 309-663-8306.

NOV. 8-11

BU Theater Presents “She Kills Monsters”

Thur.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Hartman Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria

$18; seniors $16; students $8

A girl blunders into the fantasy world in search of her sister. For more information or tickets, call 309-677-2650.

NOV. 9

Drones in the Heartland Conference

Fri. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$29-$129

Spend a day learning and networking with hundreds of drone enthusiasts and professionals. Explore vendor exhibits and participate in hands-on flight demonstrations. For more information, call 309-268-8160.

Holiday Sip & Shop at the Cannery

Fri. 4-8 p.m.

201 N. Major St., Eureka

Free admission

Angie Schrock, vendor for Lularoe, is hosting the event featuring 20 or more booths. For more information, call 309-222-5111.

NOV. 9-11

‘Columbinus’ Performed at ICC

Fri. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College Campus

$8; seniors $6; students $5

“Columbinus” is a wrenching return to the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in which 12 students and a teacher were killed when two senior classmates went on a shooting rampage. Because it is rated R for extreme language, adult situations and violence, no one under age 18 will be permitted. For more information, call 309-694-5136.

NOV. 10

Make-It-With-Wool Contest Style Show

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road

Free

Come see the fashions made from wool at the style show that is part of the Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild Annual Meeting. For more information, visit peoriaasg.org.

‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Sat. 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child 3-17 $8.50

Documentary movie about Mister Fred Rogers. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 13

Research Your Minonk Ancestors

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Learn to use the newly digitized microfilm and learn about the Illinois Veterans Project. For more information, call 432-2929.

NOV. 14

AARP Driver’s Safety Program

Tue. & Wed. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$20

The safety refresher course is designed for drivers aged 50 and over. The course will teach participants how to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging. To register, call 309-467-2922.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wed. 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

Seniors will explore the exhibition, ‘Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay.’ For more information, call 309-686-7000.

