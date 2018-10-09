–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 15

OCT. 11

Eureka Advocate Class: Understanding Your Medicines

Thur. 6-7 p.m.

Hospital lobby, 101 S. Major St., Eureka

Free

Participants will learn to understand their medications and their uses, develop a medication profile, and create a healthy medication environment. For more information, call 309-304-2408.

Jeanne Robertson Bloomington

Thurs., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$30-$40

Popular humorist brings her ‘Rocking Chair’ tour to Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

China Painters’ Art Show

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Ctr., 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

2018 Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show will a china doctor who will be available to assist with damaged china painted pieces. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

OCT. 11-13

Midwest Regional Button Show

Thurs. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Ctr., 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

Demonstrations related to buttons each day as well as an exhibit of antique and vintage clothing with original buttons, button sales sample cards, and other button related ephemera. For more information, call 309-662-4300.

OCT. 13

Back the Badge 5k: Jail Break Edition

Saturday, 8 a.m.

111 E. Court St., Eureka

$30

The Woodford County FOP Lodge #228 will host its first race to raise funds to continue to assist local youth events, organizations, and including Peoria Honor Flight. For more information, email kowalski1902@gmail.com.

Jason Barickman’s Family Farm Fest

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

6617 E. 2900 North Road, Ancona

Free, donations appreciated

Sen. Barickman’s annual family event that features food, drinks, music, activities for kids, and hayrack rides. For more information, call 815-596-9160.

Marshall-Putnam Antique Swap Meet

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Johnson’s Grove Park, 700 S. Prairie St., Lacon

Free, donations appreciated

8th Annual Fall Swap Meet featuring antique tractor, gas engine, steam, and autos. Much to peruse and purchase. For more information, call 309-339-2309.

Big Picture Street & Film Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Warehouse District, 1200 SW Adams St., Peoria

Free

Event includes live mural painting, a community paint-by-number mural, children’s projects, interactive public art, live music, dance cyphers, performances, street artists, moving inflatable sculptures, a film festival, and food. The purpose of the Big Picture Festival is to raise funds to hire teaching artists in Peoria schools, after-school programs, and community centers. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

OCT. 15

ADDWC Benefit

Monday, 5-8 p.m.

Pizza Ranch, 903 W. Jackson St., Morton

Free admission

Ten percent of the guest checks will be donated to ADDWC that supports people with intellectual disabilities. For more information, call 309-467-3015.

Portillo’s Fundraiser for Theresa Tracy Trot

Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.

4412 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria

Free admission

Take a copy of the fundraiser flyer or show it on your smartphone to donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to the Trot which raises funds to defeat pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit theresatracytrot.com.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 15–