–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 25

OCT. 18

Walk-in Flu Shots Available

Thursday,

beginning at 8:30 a.m.-noon

Woodford County Health Dept., 1831 S. Main St., Eureka

You can get your flu shot at the Health Department on Thursday. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 309-467-3064, ext. 4709.

Diabetes Clinic: What’s New with the Food Label?

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Learn to read the new labels and understand GMO labeling, Country of Origin and the definition of the word ‘healthy.’ For more information, call 309-467-3789.

Story Time in the Museum

Thurs., 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11; children $9

Children hear stories related to objects in the museum’s galleries. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

OCT. 19

St. Jude Harvest Moon Celebration

Friday, 7 p.m.

736 SW Washington St., Peoria

$75

Event includes live entertainment, craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails, appetizers from Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer, plus a raffle. Tickets include an open bar. For more information, email andy.corbin@stjude.org.

Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson

$39.50-$59.50

Youths sing and dance along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with their favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.

OCT. 19-20

Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale

Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-noon

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

Free admission

Shop for clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

Monster Jam

Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson

$18-$78

Super-sized and souped-up vehicles performing amazing feats. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$15; students through high school $10

Ray Bradbury’s 1962 novel about 13-year-old best friends and their nightmarish experience with a traveling carnival. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

OCT. 20

Guitar Classic at Five-Points

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$38; students and youth $10

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux performs classical pieces by Beak, Rodrigo, Haydn and Mozart. The Crittenden Centers will benefit from the ticket sales. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Autumn Celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center,

4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

$5; 3 and under free

Event includes free pumpkin, scarecrow factory and autumnal activities and games. For more information, call 309-874-2174.

OCT. 23

Simmer Up to Soup

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$3

Learn how to make soup to keep you warm this winter. You’ll receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration. For more information, call 309-467-3922.

OCT. 25

Etc. Shop Christmas Shop

Opening Day

Thursday, 10 a.m.

125 S. Main St., Eureka

Free

The Lower Level Christmas Shop will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 25. To accommodate the many customers there will be 3 cash registers open. For more information, call 309-467-4211.

Blessings for Angie Quarter Auction

Thursday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin

$3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Angie Green was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Quarter Auction operated by philanthropist Susan Bressner will donate all proceeds to Angie and her family. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 25–