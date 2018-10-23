–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

OCT. 25

Blessings for Angie Quarter Auction

Thur., doors open at 5 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin, Pekin

$3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Angie Green, a school library media specialist, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Quarter Auction operated by philanthropist Susan Bressner will donate all proceeds to Angie and her family. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

Et Cetera’s Christmas Shop

Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

125 S. Main St., Eureka

Free admission

Be one of the first to shop at the amazing Et Cetera Christmas Shop. The lower level shop will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 309-467-4211.

OCT. 25-28

Life Could Be a Dream

Thur.-Sat. 6 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m.

Metamora Fields, 801 W. Progress St., Metamora

$40

The Metamora Thesbian Society will present a Do Wop show with favorite hits from the 60s following a buffet dinner. For more information, call 309-367-4000.

OCT. 26

Soup and Pie Day in Eureka

Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St.

Cost is on a donation basis

Customers may dine in or carry out. The menu will include barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, mexi-dogs, chili, vegetable beef soup, ham and bean soup, chicken noodle soup, butternut squash soup, relishes, pies and desserts. For more information, call 309-360-9608.

Travis Tritt Performs

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$40-$60

Grammy award winning country music favorite visits Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 27

Trunk or Treat in Metamora

Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

Metamora Square

Free

Family friendly event hosted by Metamora Area Business Association. For more information, visit metamorabusiness.com.

‘Steps of Joy’ at Five Points

Sat. 6 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

Hundreds of local children from local dance classes will perform. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood House. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

OCT. 27-28

Antique Show at Interstate Center

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$6; children 12 and under free

The 102nd Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association Show and Sale. Parking is free. For more information, visit centralilantiquedealers.org.

OCT. 28

NTA’s Halloween Dance-A-Thon

Sunday, 3-3:30 p.m.

Pritchard Theatre, College Av., Eureka

Free to watch

Students of the Nitsch Theatre Arts are fund-raising for their trip to perform on a cruise ship next year. Every student will be seeking donors to contribute for every minute they dance. For more information, visit nitschtheatrearts.org.

OCT. 29

Credit Scores, Credit Reports: What’s the Difference

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

U of I Extension Educator Camaya Wallace Bechard will conduct the workshop to educate on the key components that lenders consider, and on the benefits and challenges of credit. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

OCT. 31

Kiwanis Spook House

Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m.

411 E. Pearson St., Eureka

Come pay your respects to Count Dracula and help UNICEF with their project to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus in third world countries. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31–