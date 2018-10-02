–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 11

OCT. 4

Bradley Men’s Basketball Spaghetti Supper

Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m.

ITOO Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria

$18; youth $8

The Voice of the Braves, Dave Snell, will lead a short program at 7 p.m. featuring fourth-year men’s basketball head coach Brian Wardle, third-year women’s basketball head coach Andrea Gorski and both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Spaghetti dinner from Avantis as well as chicken and all beverages included. For tickets, call 309-677-2625.

OCT. 4-7

Figure Skating Championships

Thurs.-Sun, all day

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Single day pass $15

The 2019 Upper Great Lakes Regional Figure Skating Championships will determine the top four skaters in each skill level who will advance to the national contest in November. For more information, visit uglregionals.com.

OCT. 4-13

‘The Lion King’

Thur.-Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2 & 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson

$48-$99

Based on the 1994 creation of Elton John and others, the musical features actors in animal costumes as well as giant, hollow puppets. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

OCT. 5

Chillicothe’s Spider Hill Opens

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Three Sisters Park

$10 per attraction; wristband $25

The pre-eminent terror experience will open and Friday night and continue each Friday & Saturday until Halloween. Event attractions include Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror, and Zombie invasion paintball. For more information, visit threesisterspark.com.

‘Pekin Haunt’ Opens

Fri. 7-10 p.m.

Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Towerline Drive

Prices for attractions vary

Every Friday and Saturday through October the Pekin Haunt will offer attractions such as zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze. For more information, call 309-346-7000.

OCT. 5-6

Peoria Players Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

$15; youths $10

The play will be performed through Oct. 14. For more information, visit peoriaplayers.org.

Fall Barbershop Harmony Convention

Fri. 3-11 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$20-$50

Barbershop quartets and choruses will perform throughout Friday & Saturday in the Illinois District competitions. For more information, call 309-530-5109.

Bartonville’s Haunted Infirmary

Fri. & Sat. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

4500 Enterprise Drive

$15

Opening night of the former Bartonville State Hospital as the site of the scary Halloween event that occurs Friday and Saturday nights until Halloween. For more information, visit hauntedinfirmary.org.

OCT. 6

Eureka College Homecoming Parade

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Eureka

Free

The popular parade is part of the College’s homecoming celebration. For more information, call 309-467-3721.

OCT. 11

Historical Society Program: Peoria’s Hospital for the Insane

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Park District Building, Victory Drive west of Green St.

Free

The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society invites everyone to come hear the story of the hospital from Gary Lisman, author of “Bittersweet Memories: Story of the Peoria State Hospital.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 309-360-6772.

