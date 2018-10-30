–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

NOV. 1

Learn About Essential Oils with Lisa Zimmer

Thur. 6 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Stay relaxed in the holiday rush by the use of essential oils. For more information, call 309-432-2929.

NOV. 3

Mayor Zimmer’s The State of the City Report

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Eureka residents will learn about the current state of the city’s various projects, and Mayor Scott Zimmer will answer questions about the city and its future. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Children’s Carnival at ISU

Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bone Student Center Circus Room, 100 N. University St., Normal

Free

Fun day filled with games, prizes and candy. The carnival will be Disney-themed so feel free to come dressed in costume. For more information, call 309-438-8351.

CASAblanca- Dancing with the Local Stars

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Par-a-Dice Hotel Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd., E. Peoria

$200

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Tenth Circuit will hold a dance competition with nine noted local leaders paired with dance instructors. The general public can vote in the form of dollars donated by visiting www.casapeoria.org/CASAblanca/CASAblanca-vote Each dollar equals one vote. For more information, call 309-669-2939.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sat. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$29.50-$350

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will perform. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Pasta for Patriots

St. 4-7 p.m.

Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Drive, Peoria

$7; $5 for veterans and children

Hosted by the Illinois Valley Fuller Center, the event features live music by Jazz Musician John Miller and a silent auction benefitting the Fuller Center to assist Tri-County Veterans with home repairs. For more information or tickets, call 309-363-3737.

NOV. 4

Annual Sports Auction & Card Show

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RiverPlex, 600 NE Water Street, Peoria

$1 for 13 and older

Sports card vendors will be set up to buy, sell or trade their sports cards and collectibles. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. and includes autographed sports memorabilia and season tickets. For more information, call 309-681-2868.

Astronomy Day at the Museum

Sun. 1-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

All museum exhibitions & daytime planetarium shows free & open to the public; Giant Screen Theater film tickets extra. Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Kids’ Acting & Vocal Audition Workshops

Sun. 1-5 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$12

Young people can sign up to participate in workshops designed to improve their auditions for spoken and vocal parts. For more information, visit http://cornstocktheatre.com/corn-stock-for-kids.

NOV. 5

Quarter Auction Benefits Davenport School

Monday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

Admission $3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Support the school’s PTO by bringing a bag of quarters to bid on valuable items donated by local vendors and others. It’s a good way to have fun and support a charitable cause at the same time. For more information, call 309-360-6772.

Local Author Book Signing

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

El Paso author J. L. Brandenburg will be sharing her recent book “Extracting Honey” at the event which will begin with audience members testing their investigative skills in a Clue-style murder mystery game, followed by a reading from the book, time for questions, and a drawing for a set of all three of Brandenburg’s books. For more information or to register, call 309-467-2922.

NOV. 6

Tutoring Session at the Library

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Brian Boggs is offering 30-minute tutoring sessions for students from 4th through 12th grades. To make an appointment, call 309-467-2922.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6–