–Woodford County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 20

SEPT. 13

Historical Society Presents ‘Storyteller in Stone’

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Eureka Apostolic Christian Home

Community Room, 610 W. Cruger

Free

Kim Mullins, President of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society, will present an illustrated program about the Indian memorial to Oglala Lakota Crazy Horse. The sculpture, located in South Dakota’s Black Hills, will be the largest such structure when it is completed. For more information, call 309-360-9945.

Learn About Health Department Services

Thursday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The Woodford County Health Department offers a program that teaches about public health programs and services offered to the County. Donuts and coffee will be served. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Therapy Dogs: Just What Do They Do?

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Join therapy dog Bentley and handler Kelli Peterson to learn about the job of therapy dogs and the training as it compares to other service dogs. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

SEPT. 13-16

Morton Pumpkin Festival

Thur. 1 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.;

Sat. & Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Jefferson School Grounds, Downtown Morton

Event features a carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin-based food specialties, and a parade at 10:30 on Saturday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

Peoria Players Presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

Thur.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St.

$20; ages 20 and under $15

Local actors perform the classic fantasy musical. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.

SEPT. 14-16

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30, Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$15; seniors and military $13; children $7

Based on the 2004 novel by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher features ingenious stagecraft, music, and an ensemble of twelve actors portraying over 100 characters. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

SEPT. 15

Sugar Grove Nature Center: Become a Blacksmith

Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

$60

Give blacksmithing a try working side-by-side with a blacksmith. For information about the class and clothing required for participation, visit sugargrovenaturecenter.org.

Autumnal Festival in Normal

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ISU Horticulture Center, Raab Road, Across from the Corn Crib

$5; ages 3-12 $3

Event includes seed dispersal, Master Gardeners’ demonstration, hay rides, corn maze and silent auction of fall flower containers and birdhouses. For more information, call 309-663-8306.

Brahms & Rachel Barton Pine

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$38; children $10

Illinois superstar violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs Brahms’ concerto and the Orchestra plays music by Brahms and Schubert. For more information, visit heartlandfestivalorchestra.org.

SEPT. 16

EBA Scarecrow Contest Judging

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Around Eureka

Free

The Eureka Business Association will determine the best of the entries in the annual scarecrow contest. For more information, visit facebook.com/eurekaeba/.

SEPT. 17

Ronald Reagan Film Fest: ‘Knute Rockne, All American’

Monday, 1:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Ronald Reagan stars in the roll of George Gipp, origin of the phrase ‘take one for the Gipper.’ For more information, call 309-467-2922.

SEPT. 20

Cosplay in Eureka

Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The Woodford County Sewing Guild will present a program of discovery about Cosplay and costume making. The purpose of the meeting is to determine community needs for the subject. For more information, call 309-370-2696.

