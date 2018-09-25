–Woodford County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

SEPT. 28-30

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair

Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Fri. $10; $5-$7 for the weekend

Exhibit features 130 juried fine artists from around the country, kids’ activities, a mobile pottery studio, food, beer & wine. For more information, visit peoriaartguild.org.

Jurassic Quest

Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 9 a.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$20-$36

See over 100 life-sized dinosaurs. For more information, visit jurassicquest.com/peoria.

SEPT. 29

Pro Wrestling Live

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas, Normal

$10-$15

Fun, action-packed, family-friendly pro wrestling, unlike any you ever seen in the Bloomington-Normal, IL area. For more information, visit facebook.com/bloomingtonnormalprowrestling.

Concert Mackinaw Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9, Mackinaw

$5

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music of the West McQueen band. Deck seating is $5 extra. For more information, call 309-359-9463.

Magic Spectacular

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Exposition Gardens

Opera House,1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$10

The Peoria Magicians Assembly has brought together national and international acts. Family friendly and suitable for all ages. For more information, visit peoriamagicians.com.

SEPT. 29-30

National Alpaca Farm Days

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E400 North Road, Heyworth

Free

Come meet the alpacas and learn about the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious people. There will be demonstrations and the opportunity to purchase items made of alpaca fabric. For more information, call 309-275-0853.

Cornstock Kids Present ‘Good News!’

Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 2:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$16; $12 for kids 12 and under

Musical set in the Roaring Twenties. For more information, visit cornstocktheatre.com.

ICC Theatre Presents ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive,

East Peoria

$8; students & seniors $6

Play set in 1963 about a man who has two employers, one a gangster and one an upper-class twit. For more information, visit icc.edu/arts.

OCT. 1

Ronald McDonald House Quarter Auction

Monday, doors open at 5

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka

$3

Ronald McDonald House will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from the Quarter Auction. Bring your quarters and bid on the great items offered by donors and vendors. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

Edible and Medicinal Plants of Autumn

Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Meeting Room 2/3,

East Peoria Civic Complex, next to the Library

Free

Teens and adults will enjoy the program that will discuss the ethics of wildcrafting, how to dig, prepare, and make remedies from root medicines, and how to identify, use and prepare some common autumn time medicinal plants. For more information, call 309-699-3917.

OCT. 2 & 4

Certified Food Protection Manager Certification Course

Tuesday 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.;

Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woodford County Health Department, 1831 S. Main Street, Eureka

$150

At the end of the two days of classwork and exam, participants will be certified food handlers. For more information or to register, call 309-467-3064.

