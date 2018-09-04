–Woodford County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

SEPT. 6.

Meet the Candidates

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Kouri’s Pub, 105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills

Free

Come out to meet candidates Junius Rodriguez, Olaya Landa-Vialard, Cate Kaufman, Ross Clymer and Robin Fosdyck. For more information, call 309-383-4551.

Antique Appraisals

5-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$15 per item

Antiques Roadshow expert Mark Moran will identify and appraise antiques and collectibles. Register by calling 309-467-2922.

SEPT. 6-7

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on the Giant Screen

Thu. & Fri., 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$10.50; senior $9.50

The classic movie about the change from silent films to ‘talkies’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

SEPT. 6-9

Pekin Marigold Festival

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park

Free

This year’s theme is Cheers to Marigolds and will feature John Ratzenberger along with the Miss Marigold Pageant, Little Miss & Mr. Pageant, art in the park, Pekin’s Next Top Dog contest, lave entertainment, carnival and parade. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 7

‘Ruth: The Musical’

Friday 7 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$20

The musical will be presented in concert-style and will be accompanied by David Getz on piano. Phil Witzig, director of the Morton Community Chorus, will conduct the 8-voice choir. Fifty percent of the play proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

EmiSunshine Performs at BCPA

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

600 N. East St., Bloomington

$20-$75

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will present music steeped in Appalachian music. Hosted by Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

SEPT. 7-9

‘Wizard of Oz’ Presented by Peoria Players

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St., Peoria

$20; ages 20 and younger $15

Local actors perform in the classic fantasy drama. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.

48-hour Filmmakers Fest

Friday – Sunday

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10 entry fee

The Fest is a competition that gives aspiring filmmakers of all ages the chance to create a 3-5 minute movie in just 48 hours. For more information, visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

SEPT. 7-15

Eastlight Presents ‘Disenchanted!’

Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria

$15-$20

Not-for-the-kiddies musical features popular fairytale princesses and what really happened ‘ever after.’ The play is performed Sept. 7-8 and 12-15. For more information, call 309-699-7469.

SEPT. 8

Eureka Community Garage Sales

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All of Eureka

Free

Scores of homes will be holding garage sales offering everything imaginable. For more information, call 309-258-1515.

Kiwanis Yard Sale Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

411 E. Pearson St., Eureka

Free

Half of the sale’s proceeds will be donated to the Neuroscience Research Foundation which awards grants to doctors to research on spastics and paralysis. The other half will go to the Eliminate Project that helps neonatal tetanus in 3rd world countries. Most items will not be priced. Buyers donate for items they select. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

Congerville Fire Dept. Fun Fest

Saturday, 6-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Fire Station and Elementary School

Free; donations appreciated

The Congerville Fire Department hosts a breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the Fire Station and a supper from 4-7 p.m. at the Elementary School. For more information, call 309-448-2384.

SEPT. 10

Master Gardeners Questions at the Library

Monday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Bring your gardening questions to the library and get answers from U of I Extension Master Gardeners. For more information, call 309-663-8306.

SEPT. 11

Historical Society: Potawatomi of Illinois

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Historical and Genealogical Society, 719 E. Eleventh St., Pekin

Free

Author and historian George Godfrey will make a presentation about the removal of the Potawatomi Native Americans from Illinois. Godfrey, a Citizen Potawatomi, lived his childhood on the Potawatomi, Sisseton-Whapeton Sioux, Hopi, Omaha, and Winnebago reservations. For more information, call 309-477-3044.

SEPT. 12

Morton Pumpkin Festival

Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

The kickoff to the 52nd Annual Morton Festival will be held on the Jefferson School Grounds. Event features carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin food, and a parade on Saturday. Event continues through Sunday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12–