—  Woodford County Health Dept. administrator honored for leadership

Woodford County Health Department Administrator, Hillary Aggertt, M.S., received the state’s 2018 Emerging Public Health Leader Award.

The award is given to an individual who has made a significant contribution to public health in Illinois in their first 10 years of their public health professional career.

The award receipt must also demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and creativity. Hillary was presented the award at the Friends of Public Health Celebration that was held during the IPHA 77th Annual Conference on Sept. 6.

Aggertt was promoted to administrator of Woodford Health Department in 2014, after starting her career in public health as a health educator in 2009. She was nominated by her entire staff as well as members of the Woodford County Board of Health.

“Having been on the Board of Health for Woodford County for the last five years, I can honestly say that Hillary Aggertt is very deserving of a nomination for this award. Hillary has led our health department with total dedication to the employees and the community for several years now,” said board Vice President Bonnie Allen, R.N., M.S.

“She keeps the Board updated regarding changing views in the public health sector. She is extremely budget conscious and tries very hard to utilize her budget for the most impact with the dollars,” Allen continued. “I know that she is also instrumental in the Tri-County Planning groups and is working toward obtaining certification of our department. She is active at the State Public Health level for several groups. Woodford County is blessed to have this dedicated and compassionate individual as our Director.”

Since becoming one of the youngest local health department administrators in Illinois, Aggertt has taken on a variety of leadership roles in the Illinois Association Public Health Administrator group, become a community leader in the tri-county , Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, and sustained a thriving rural health department with a limited budget.

On a state level, Aggertt has taken on a variety of committee chair roles and is often a resource for the Illinois Department of Public Health for a rural public health department perspective.

