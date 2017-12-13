–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

New hotline to help opioid addicts, families

Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced a statewide hotline created to get immediate help to individuals and families affected by opioid addiction. With the help of the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force, this helpline will provide information on addiction treatment resources and recovery-support services.

“This helpline will provide a quick way for Illinoisans struggling with dangerous addictions to access resources, treatment options, and support,” Rauner said. “We are focused on helping them get on the road to recovery to combat further drug overdose tragedies.”

In launching the helpline, Rauner will tackle the opioid crisis and combat the growing number of overdose deaths related to heroin, other opioids and synthetics like fentanyl. Administration officials have been meeting throughout the year to establish an agenda to combat the epidemic. Rauner unveiled the Opioid Action Plan and signed Executive Order 17-05, creating the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force this year. The task force was charged with building strategies that would help reduce projected opioid overdose-related deaths by one-third within the next three years.

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav Shah co-chair the task force, which was responsible for implementing new programs and policies.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

New CEO to lead economic development council

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council’s Board of Directors approved Chris Setti as the incoming CEO of the organization. He begins in his new role on Jan. 15.

Setti has had an extensive career in public service, including 13 years at the city of Peoria. For the last five of those years he has led the city’s economic development efforts while serving as the assistant city manager.

Setti replaces Dennis Kief, interim CEO since the departure of Jennifer Daly in July 2017. Daly led the restructuring of the organization over the previous three years.

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council serves Peoria, Woodford, Logan, Mason and Tazewell counties, a federally designated five-county economic development district. in collaboration with local economic and workforce development professionals, the organization drives economic growth in Greater Peoria through targeted business and talent development and attraction.

COUNTY

Medical Reserve Corps seeks volunteers

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a national network of community-based groups of volunteers who assist their communities in activities that promote and strengthen public health outreach and emergency response. The Medical Reserve Corps recruits, trains and mobilizes willing members of the community who have the skills, knowledge and desire to help during a disaster.

Locally, the Woodford County MRC is looking for medical, public health professionals and community members who want to help their neighbors. Volunteers will perform duties that match their background, skills and expertise. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers may be called to assist during emergencies and disasters. Additionally, volunteers may assist with community outreach efforts.

Interested residents must pass a background check and attend training before becoming an official Woodford County Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.

For more information and monthly meeting schedule, contact Woodford County MRC Coordinator Dustin Schulz at (309) 467-3064, ext. 4715 or visit the Woodford County Health Department website at woodfordhealth.org.

METAMORA

Store collecting toys for sheriff’s project

The Metamora Dollar General, 115 N. Menard St., is supporting the Woodford County Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids campaign this year. The store is accepting new unwrapped toys, which will be given to the sheriff’s office for distribution. The sheriff’s office is accepting gifts until Dec. 20. Toys may be brought to the office, 111 E. Court St., Eureka. For more information, call the sheriff’s office at (309) 467-2375.

EUREKA

Bakery to hold cookie making sessions

Do you love decorating Christmas cookies, but hate the mess? Dough See Dough invites the public to create their own cookie art at the bakery, 144 S Main St., Eureka, during two sessions. The two time slots are 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17. Reservations must be made because space is limited. The $15 fee covers all supplies needed to bake a dozen of cookies and a box for transporting.

