–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Corn officially becomes state grain

Illinois has a state bird, a state tree and even a state song. As of Jan. 1, 2018, it will have a state grain: corn. The legislation was sponsored by State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville and was inspired by the Pittsfield High School agriculture development class, which did extensive research on corn’s impact on the state. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the legislation into law in August, and the law becomes effective Jan. 1.

As of February, Illinois had 72,200 farms. Most farm acreage in Illinois is devoted to grain, mainly corn and soybeans.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Home for the Holidays promotes pet adoption

Peoria County Animal Protection Services and Peoria Humane Society are working together to offer their Home for the Holidays pet adoption promotion, urging an easy way to acquire a new pet before Christmas.

Gifts of a new pet must be given to members of the same household, preferably from parents or guardians to children.

The promotion works this way:

Adopt an animal by Dec. 22;

Make a $50 donation to the Peoria Humane Society; and

Schedule a time that Santa can visit on Dec. 23 to deliver the pet.

Deliveries are limited to within 20 miles of the PCAPS Shelter, 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria. The shelter is also offering gift certificates that may be used for a cat, dog or small animal adoption, so that recipients may choose the pet themselves.

For more information, contact Peoria County Animal Protection Services at (309) 672-2440 or bdomenighini@peoriacounty.org.

Hospice needs volunteers

How would you like to make a difference in the lives of others? Compassus Hospice is seeking caring, dedicated volunteers who would enjoy being a part of its hospice team. Those choosing to volunteer will do so in their own community and on a schedule to fit their availability.

Compassus offers a free training program that provides information needed to have a rewarding volunteer experience. Some volunteer activities include: patient and family visits, holding a hand, providing caregiver relief, reading to patients or playing music for them.

Compassus’ office is at 2000 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria. Patients live in Woodford, Tazewell, Peoria, Fulton, Marshall, Mason and Stark counties. For more information regarding this volunteer opportunity, contact Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Gorman at (309) 691-0280.

COUNTY

Historical society honors two outstanding volunteers

Two members of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society have been honored for their volunteer efforts. Kim Mullins and Beth Miller received the 2017 Service Award for the countless hours they spent this year to spruce up and reorganize the group’s headquarters at 112 N. Main St., Eureka.

Mullins is the current president and is a professional researcher known as the Joyful Genealogist. In addition to managing the Research Room, she created a website for the organization and gave a presentation on Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Beth is vice president of the historical society and a recent retiree from teaching. It was through her efforts that the Lee Log Cabin was open for tours in 2017.

Also, both women have worked to update the Betty Wettstein Paper Doll Collection display.

EAST PEORIA

ICC gets $1 million for solar job program

Illinois Central College will use a $1 million grant to develop a program that will train people for jobs in solar energy. ICC is one of four organizations throughout the state selected to create the job-training programs. The grant, funded by Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act, will be used to train 120 people as solar installers. Ex-offenders and the chronically-unemployed are among the groups that will receive priority during the application process.

Tri-County Urban League, Peoria; Heaven’s View Christian Fellowship Church, Peoria; and Illinois Peoples’ Action, Bloomington, are the program’s partners.

Santa visits children in Enchanted Forest

The Enchanted Forest, set in East Peoria’s Levee District shopping area, will be one of Santa’s last stops before Christmas Eve. He will greet children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Free popcorn and hot chocolate will be served. The forest is a popular backdrop for selfies, and the Festival of Lights Snapchat filter will be available through Dec. 22. The Enchanted Forest features the festival’s 35-foot Christmas tree, a 30-foot inflatable snowman and the Terry the Tractor parade float.

