–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Wildlife grant applications due

Funding for projects to enhance wildlife habitat is available through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The department is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations and units of government interested in developing such projects.

The IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources administers these special grant programs that are funded by Illinois sportsmen and women through the purchase of Habitat Stamps.

Applications for grants this year through the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund must be submitted by Sept. 1. For information on project eligibility, grant applicant registration requirements, and other information about the grant programs, go to

dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

COUNTY

School immunizations are available

The Woodford County Health Department will host a walk-in immunization clinic for the coming school year from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15. This clinic is for kindergarten-12th grade required immunizations only. Patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis.

Additionally, immunizations are available by appointment during regular business hours. If a student has never been immunized or is following an alternative immunization schedule, parents or guardian should call for an appointment.

Illinois law requires students to be immunized for various diseases to be enrolled in state recognized public or private schools.

To receive immunizations at the county clinic, immunization records are required. A parent/legal guardian must sign required paperwork and be present during immunizations. Parents are encouraged to visit woodfordhealth.org for required immunization forms and bring the completed forms to the clinic.



Woodford County Health Department works with most insurances and has private pay options. For more information about state-required school vaccinations, accepted insurances and fees, visit woodford-county.org. To make an appointment for immunizations, call 309-467-3064.

County sets traps to test for West Nile virus

The Woodford County Health Department is placing approximately 30 mosquito traps in various locations throughout the county that will remain in place through October.

The traps collect mosquitoes that are later tested to see if they are infected with the West Nile virus.

County health officials ask the public not to touch or tamper the traps. A trap does not mean that the virus has been detected in that area. For more information about West Nile virus, visit woodfordhealth.org

EUREKA

August diabetes clinic focuses on financial exploitation

University of Illinois Extension invites the public to its August Diabetes Clinic for a talk entitled “Financial Exploitation of Older Adults.” This program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16, at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Guest presenter and University of Illinois Extension Consumer Economics Educator Camaya Wallace Bechard will discuss some of the risk factors associated with financial exploitation, the effects of exploitation on older adults, and ways to address and combat this growing problem.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost or registration necessary to attend this program.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu.

PONTIAC

Pesto party at Yost House

Livingston County Master Gardeners will be demonstrating how to make garden fresh pesto at the Catherine V. Yost House Museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18. In addition, Master Gardener Cathy Montgomery will give an informal presentation on how to grow and use a harvest from your edible landscape.

Montgomery will highlight some of the cultivars of Swiss chard, okra and other vegetables, and talk about which summer flowers can add a garden fresh taste to summer meals.

Admission is free. The Yost House Museum is at 298 W. Water St., Pontiac.

–Woodford County News Briefs–