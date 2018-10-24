–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

No. 1 health issue Googled in Illinois: stress

Got a question about your health? Most likely you have turned to Google for the answer. If so, you are not alone.

The Medicare review site, MedicareHealthPlans.com, took a look at the most frequently searched health symptoms of the past year on Google Trends. Then the researchers clumped these symptoms and similar ones together and ran them back through Google Trends to see which states had the highest search volume for each. Their results suggest which symptoms concern the most people in each state.

In Illinois, stress is the No. 1 researched ailment. In addition to Illinois, the results show a Stress Belt running through Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. In fact, stress was the most Googled symptom in one-fifth of all states.

Up in Minnesota, they’re searching for clues about irritability. Michigan residents are concerned about stuffy noses. In North Dakota, the concern is irritable bowel. Residents of South Dakota worry about headaches; and in Nebraska, signs of low testosterone are an issue.

Health care experts advise using caution when searching the Internet for answers to medical questions. They say that people need to be critical thinkers, use good judgement and remember that there is a lot of misinformation out there. And, Googling doesn’t replace a professional diagnosis.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

New program offers tuition to transfer students

A tuition-free transfer program for college students was announced at Peoria Promise Foundation’s recent 10-year anniversary celebration. Eureka College President Jamel Wright and Illinois Central College Sheila Quirk-Bailey unveiled the new Uniquely Eureka Promise program, which includes four tuition-free semesters for Illinois residents that have completed an associate’s degree from an accredited community college.

To be eligible for the program, transfer students must have a 2.8 cumulative unweighted grade point average, be a current resident of Illinois and have completed an associate’s degree from an accredited community college. Students must also enroll in a minimum of 15 credit hours and commit to 40 volunteer hours with the college over the course of two school years.

COUNTY

Session will assimilate what it is like to be homeless

Most Woodford County families are blessed – they do not have firsthand knowledge of homelessness. But there are families who do. They are under the radar, not visible on the streets but at the end of the day, sleeping in their cars.

Heart House/Heartline, a combined organization that offers assistance and shelter services to assist those in need in Woodford County, wants everyone to know homelessness in Woodford County, and is offering a poverty simulation challenge 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9, at the Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main St., Eureka.

The Peoria-based Dream Center is assisting in this effort. It will give people scenarios that place them in some of the situations those who live in poverty face on a daily basis. Participants in the exercise will have to figure out how they would respond if the situation were real. The goal is to raise awareness about poverty and the challenges it creates.

For more information, call 309-467-2276.

EUREKA

Medicare is topic of Oct. 25 lecture

A free informational presentation, “Medicare Made Clear,” will be offered Oct. 25 at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka. The presentation is designed for anyone who wants updated information on Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome, and registration is available by contacting the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, contact Julie Bicksler at ​309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. This event is for educational purposes only and no specific company’s plan details will be shared.



