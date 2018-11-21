–Woodford County News Briefs

EUREKA

Eureka College to host noted transgender speaker

The Eureka College Arts and Lectures Board will host well-known transgender speaker and author Ryan Sallans, who will give a presentation, “Scouting the Unknown,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in Becker Auditorium on campus.

Sallans’s presentations and writings specialize in health care, campus inclusion and workplace issues impacting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community.

Since 2005, Ryan has been inspiring individuals around the world through the programming that he offers. His work as a speaker is rooted in storytelling and branches out to interlace personal stories with research and data focused on creating inclusive environments for LGBTQ individuals, employees and patients. He is often a keynote speaker for conferences and diversity and inclusion events across the country highlighting finding similarities through our differences.

Ryan also serves as the lead subject matter expert and script writer for e-learning courses used around the nation to train healthcare professionals and staff seeking continuing education around serving the LGBTQ community. These courses are now part of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

For more information, contact Kayla Green at kgreen17@eureka.edu. Donations will be accepted to assist in coverage of event expenses.

METAMORA

Annual Christmas celebration Dec. 2

The Metamora Area Business Association will hold its 6th annual A Village Christmas 12-3 p.m. Dec. 2 on the Town Square.

Kids of all ages and families can welcome the Christmas season while enjoying an afternoon of doing free crafts and having drinks and treats. Santa will arrive at 12 p.m. and will visit with children and take pictures with them at the Metamora Library. The library will serve free popcorn. A number of local businesses will have activities, special offers and refreshments. The public can enjoy cookies and cider and Civil War dancers at the Courthouse. The Fire Department will serve hot chocolate and s’mores at the Square. The Metamora Police Department will be the location for a toy raffle and a drawing for a $100 IGA gift card.

For more information, email call the Metamora Area Business Association at contact@metamorabusiness.com.

MORTON

Kiwanis to raise funds with quarter auction

Bring your quarters, bid on items at an auction and help the Morton Kiwanis raise money for a good cause.

The Kiwanis will host a quarter auction Nov. 27 at the Morton Knights of Columbus, 616 W. David St., Morton. At such an auction, the public can bid on items for quarters. In the Kiwanis’ auction, more than 50 items valued at $10 to $100 will be available.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $3, which includes 1 paddle. Additional paddles may be purchased for $2. All proceeds will benefit Eliminate, a joint project of Kiwanis and UNICEF to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus – a deadly disease that steals the lives of more than 34,000 innocent babies and a significant number of women each year. To date, this project has eliminated neonatal tetanus in 11 countries. Tetanus is in the soil. Americans are immunized against tetanus however, babies and mothers in 14 countries are still at risk of this painful, deadly disease. For more information, call 309-467-4750 or send an email to tnt39@mtco.com.

PEKIN

Parade, tree lighting part of holiday festivities

Pekin will be the place to be for two Christmas celebrations. The Winter Wonderland Parade will kick off festivities at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25. The parade will travel on Broadway Street starting at 10th Street and ending at the Pavilion in Mineral Springs Park. Youngsters may visit with Santa Claus at 4:30 p.m. inside the Pavilion. Fireworks near Pavilion will start at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be sold.

Christmas on Court will be held 5-8 p.m. Nov. 30 in downtown Pekin. Court Street will be lit up for the annual tree lighting, Santa will greet visitors at Pekin Community Bank and carriage rides will be offered. Downtown Pekin businesses will once again host open houses featuring festive activities for the entire family to enjoy, giveaways and special discounts. Admission is free.

–Woodford County News Briefs–