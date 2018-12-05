–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Effort to raise smoking age to 21 fails

Teenagers can continue to buy cigarettes and tobacco products in Illinois, if they are at least 18 years old. Efforts to raise the age to 21 to legally buy tobacco failed in the Illinois House last week.

The House fell nine votes short of the 71 votes needed to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the legislation known as Tobacco 21.

The bill would have required someone to be 21 to legally purchase tobacco products, alternative nicotine products and electronic cigarettes.

The failure to override the veto was not unexpected. The bill passed the House in May with only 61 votes, and supporters knew it would be difficult to find an additional 10 votes for an override. Supporters said they will try again next year.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Young hunters can register for Youth Goose Hunt

Youth interested in participating in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), may register now for the hunt scheduled for Jan. 20-21.

To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must phone in to the IDNR at 217-785-8060 by the registration deadline of Dec. 28.

The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County.

A lottery drawing involving all youth who phone in to register will be conducted on Jan. 2, and youth hunters selected will be notified by mail. First-time applicants will be given a priority over previous participants in the drawing.

The hunt is open to youth ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman’s license, have a Harvest Information Program registration number, and have a 20-gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

To register for the hunt or for more information, call 217-785-8060.

PEKIN

Santa flying in for a visit

Santa will fly into Pekin Municipal Airport at 11 a.m. Dec. 8, pending weather conditions. He will visit with children at the airport, 13906 Airport Lane, Pekin until 3 p.m. The public is asked to bring a donation for Toys for Tots and get a photo with Santa. Also, group photos will be taken with next to the plane. Rides in an airplane simulator will be given. Youngsters may bring their letters for Santa and give them directly to him, or write one while waiting in line to see him. Paper will be provided.

EUREKA

Library hosts area author

Peoria author Tim Pletkovich will share information from his book about U.S. Army veteran Gerald A. O’Reilly, when he speaks at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at the Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main St. The title of his book is “Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame: Stories of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Fighting Irish.”

In a “Jeopardy” style presentation, participants will learn about O’Reilly’s adventures in Brooklyn, Notre Dame and as an elite Tenth Mountain Division soldier. A brother-in-law of former United States Senator James L. Buckley and the late William F. Buckley, Jr., O’Reilly’s story also provides glimpses into the lives of one of the twentieth century’s most revered political families. Books cost $20, and will be available for sale and signing following the event. To register, contact the library by Dec. 5, at 309-467-2922.

Children will make cards for hospital patients

The Eureka Public Library District is looking for middle school-aged child who enjoy making cards, scrapbooking and craft projects. Instructors Danielle Husted and Debi Smith will teach participants different decoration techniques using a variety of fun paper designs in a class from 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the library, 202 S. Main St. The group will make Christmas cards for patients at Advocate Eureka Hospital. The program is free, but registration is limited to 10 participants. Prospective participants are asked to register by Dec. 8. Call the library at 309-467-2922.





–Woodford County News Briefs–