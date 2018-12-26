–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Schools approve IHSA football postseason changes

Beginning in 2021, the IHSA will assign football teams to eight or nine team groupings (i.e. “districts”) based on classification and geography. Previously, schools did not officially know their postseason classification until the completion of the regular-season.

The IHSA will assign each school’s regular-season games against their district opponents. Districts will be set for two years, allowing home and away scheduling within the district. Schools will have the autonomy to schedule their non-district opponents for any open weeks, but those non-district games will not count toward playoff qualification. The district assigning process will be similar to how schools are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other IHSA sports and activities.

The main goals of the change are to limit the constantly reshuffling conferences, and to de-emphasize the drive to win five regular season games.

The IHSA announced that the proposal passed by a vote of 324 to 307, with 69 “no opinion” votes.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

ICC gives answers online to financial aid questions

Illinois Central College is partnering with Financial Aid TV (FATV) to offer students new resources for getting their financial aid questions answered. FATV includes an online video library of more than 2,000 searchable videos students and parents can view to find information about personal finance, the financial aid process and types of financial aid available at the college. Enrollment is now open for spring and summer 2019 semesters. The spring semester begins Jan. 14.

ICC also has launched an online virtual assistant or chatbot, named “Cosmo.” This virtual assistant interacts through an online “chat” system and accesses a vast knowledge base to customize its responses. If the chatbot is unable to answer a question, a transcript of the inquiry is sent by email with the student’s contact information to a financial aid office staff member for follow up. Both resources also are mobile-friendly, accessibility compliant, and available on ICC’s financial aid web page, icc.edu/admissions/financial-aid/

The online portal and chatbot are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round. Hours for the financial aid offices on the East Peoria and Peoria campuses are listed on the ICC Financial Aid web page at icc.edu/admissions/financial-aid/. For questions, contact ICC Financial Aid Office at 309-694-5311.

EUREKA

Library to hold after-holiday craft time

Enjoy some after-Christmas fun making snowmen or gnomes out of socks. The class will be held at the Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main St., starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 5, and is open to adults and children ages 10 and up. Class fee is $10, which covers the cost of all supplies. Space is limited to 10 participants. Register and pay the fee by Jan. 2.

Sheriff to hire 911 dispatcher

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a full-time 911 dispatcher. No experience necessary; the sheriff’s office will train the person hired. Interested job seekers should get an application at the office, 111 E. Court St., Eureka.

Public may join college’s MLK Day service project



Local residents, community organizations, churches and businesses are invited to join Eureka College staff and students in a day of service as part of a Martin Luther King Day celebration Jan. 21.

The college is recruiting the involvement of at least 200 members of the campus community to collect items for 500 hygiene kits. The kits will be donated to the Church World Service in response to needs both domestically and internationally. The college also wants to raise a minimum of $1,000 to cover shipping costs.

The kits will be assembled Jan. 21. Collection efforts have been ongoing since November, and students have been challenged to create teams on their dorm floors, clubs/organizations and athletic teams.

Questions may be directed to Chaplain Bruce Fowlkes, Dr. Duane Bruce or Shari Rich in the Student Services, Engagement, and Leadership Office at the college or by calling 309-467-6420.

–Woodford County News Briefs–