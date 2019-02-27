–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Bill proposes elected officials wear body cams to thwart corruption

A bill designed to reduce corruption at the state and local levels has been proposed in Springfield. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, in far northern Illinois, would require all elected officials in Illinois to wear body cameras while conducting public business.

The bill comes on the heels of recent news accounts of a Chicago alderman having worn a wire for an FBI investigation into another alderman.

House Bill 3447 would direct the State Board of Elections to develop rules for the use of body cameras by public officials of the state.

Recordings made with the use of a body camera worn by a public official could be used as evidence in any administrative, judicial, legislative or disciplinary proceeding. The recordings would not be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

The measure would cover city and county officials as well as those elected to state office. Public officials found to be in violation of the law would be subject to fines.

Outstanding senior citizens wanted for hall of fame

Nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame 2019 are being accepted. Exclusively for adults aged 65 and older, the hall of fame honors individuals who excel in one of four categories: community service, education, performance/graphic arts and labor force. Eligibility is based on the nominee’s past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois citizen, or a former longtime Illinois citizen. Posthumous nominees will also be considered.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was initiated by the General Assembly in 1994 to commemorate the achievements and contributions of citizens age 65 or older. Nominations are due May 31. The nomination form can be found online at www2.illinois.gov.

EUREKA

Orthopedic surgeon to see patients at Advocate Eureka

Brett Keller, DO, an orthopedic surgeon with Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery in Bloomington, will begin seeing patients at a clinic in Advocate Eureka Hospital, 101 S. Major St., Eureka.

Dr. Keller will have office hours on the second and fourth Friday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. He treats a range of orthopedic issues and uses minimally invasive procedures whenever possible to reduce pain and speed recovery. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 309-304-2021.

Rules of the Road course to be held at library

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will present a free review of the Rules of the Road course for anyone preparing to apply for or renew a driver’s license. The class will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 15 the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. Call the library at 309-467-2922 for more information and to register.

Workshops will teach basics to older smartphone users

Want to really learn and be confident on how to use your iPhone or android smartphone? Join Nancy Komlanc at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., for introductory workshops on both types of devices.

The android smartphone workshop will be held at 10 a.m. March 13, and the iPhone workshop will be held at 1 p.m. March 13.

Topics to be covered include learning how to organize the home screen to make it less confusing, increasing font size for texting, saving money by using WiFi, setting up speed dialing, checking voice mail, sending a text, adding photos, the importance of keeping your phone charged and sanitized, and more.

These workshops are geared for people 50 and older, and participants will receive step-by-step instructions to take home. Workshop fee is $15. Participants should their phones to the workshop so they can make adjustments as instruction is given. Class space is limited. Interested people should call the library at 309-467-2922 to register.

–Woodford County News Briefs–