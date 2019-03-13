–Woodford County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Session will train volunteers to aid in natural disasters

Training for second responders, people who assist with recovery efforts after first responders deal with a crisis, will be held March 16. The six-hour session will teach the volunteer Lutheran Early Response Team how to assist with recovery efforts following disasters such as tornadoes.

Such as in the case of fallen trees, LERT volunteers with chain saw training cut up trees and move them aside so vehicles can get through and the cleanup can start.

The central Illinois district LERT will host its response training course at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13443 Townline Road, Green Valley. Training topics will include deployment operations, proper attire, working as teams in disasters, property management and comfort dogs.

The central Illinois LERT has about 950 members.

EUREKA

Extension’s March Diabetes Clinic tackles topic of senior credit score

University of Illinois Extension invites senior citizens to attend the March Diabetes Clinic: Senior Credit Score. This program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Personal credit history plays an important role in the financial decisions a person is able to make. Credit usage may decline as consumers get older, and become more financially established, through ownership of property and long-term savings. This program will look at ways to manage a financial life as credit utilization becomes less and less. It will focus specifically on understanding credit score and report, data breach, identity theft and credit freeze for older adults.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, go to go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Ladies Golf League announces new season

Kaufman Park Ladies Golf League will be starting up soon and is looking for new members. Novice and seasoned players of all ages are invited.

Members are placed in different flights based on handicap. There are weekly winners for low gross, low net and the different events in each flight. The last Tuesday of each month is Team Day, where players draw for partners with a shotgun start and earn points for our mixed flight teams. Lunch and a monthly meeting follows. Other activities include Fun Day in June and the annual Club Tournament in August.

The Kaufman Park Ladies League runs from the first Tuesday in May until the last Tuesday in September, weather permitting. The club typically tees off with two to four members in the mornings before 10 a.m. However, new this year, will be evening play with another member for those who work or have other obligations. Contact the club for more information at 309-467-2523.

The opening luncheon will follow a fun scramble golf on April 30th. Meet at Kaufman Park clubhouse at 9:45 a.m. to draw for partners for a game of best ball. Lunch will be held at 12 p.m. at the Chanticleer Restaurant in Eureka. Annual dues of $25 will be collected then, but new members can join anytime throughout the season.

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more information should email kpll2018@gmail.com or contact club presidents Carolyn Schoof at 309-369-9657 or Nancy Romersburger at 309-696-2086.

–Woodford County News Briefs–