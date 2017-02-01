–Woodford County News Briefs

EUREKA

Hospital 1 of 2 in Illinois to earn EPA honors

Advocate Eureka Hospital, 101 S. Major St., Eureka, is one of only two Illinois hospitals to earn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) 2016 ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the building performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

Commercial buildings that earn EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings and also release 35 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Eureka Hospital improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making energy efficient improvements to its building when it added a new patient care and surgery addition in 2016. These items included, but were not limited to:

Installing LED fixtures and occupancy controls throughout the entire addition

Installing high-efficiency non-condensing hot water boilers

Implementing various efficient HVAC control strategies with their building automation system

EPA’s ENERGY STAR energy performance scale helps organizations assess how efficiently their buildings use energy relative to similar buildings nationwide. A building that scores a 75 or higher on EPA’s 1-100 scale may be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.

METAMORA

Free tax help available at library

Tax help is available at the Metamora branch of the Illinois Prairie District Library through AARP’s Tax Aide Program. Appointments are available from 1-4 p.m. Mondays starting Feb. 6, and going through April 17. Call (309) 367-4594 or stop by the Metamora branch, 208 E. Partridge St., Metamora, to schedule an appointment.

This free service is available for taxpayers with middle and low income, with special attention to those age 60 and over. To get help, bring a Social Security card, last year’s tax return and current Illinois property tax bill or receipt.

STATE

State has shortage of substitute teachers

If you are looking for a part-time job, you may want to consider being a substitute teacher. Illinois has a shortage of substitute teachers.

According to a recent study conducted by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, or IARSS, schools across the state are unable to cover more than 3,000 teacher absences per week — 18 percent of total absences and 600 classrooms per day.

On average, the study found, Illinois school districts are looking to cover more than 16,500 teacher absences each week with substitutes. The IARSS surveyed around 400 school districts on the subject. In an area that includes schools in Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties, a total of 2,114 absences are reported per week.

As one measure to combat the shortage, the governor recently signed legislation that will lower fees to get substitute licenses.

REGION

Trampoline park coming to town

Central Illinois will get an indoor trampoline park when Elevate Trampoline Park LLC of Mesa, AZ opens a location. Elevate Peoria Trampoline Park will be located at 8800 Allen Road, North Peoria.

The 35,100-square-foot facility will be the largest trampoline park in the nation. The facility will feature wall-to-wall trampoline activities, including a main large open trampoline court, a trampoline dodgeball arena, slam dunk basketball, massive foam pits, slack lines, ninja course, surf board, jousting, rock walls, euro tramp and kiddie areas, offering more than 35,000 square feet of entertainment for the whole family.

Trampoline parks are a new amusement and extreme sports trend sweeping the nation. The state-of-the-art facility will offer fun and exercise suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The park will offer special jump times for parents and toddlers, adult fitness classes, black out nights for teens, family night, youth group nights, ninja training courses and more.

Elevate Peoria Trampoline Park will hire more than 50 employees.

For more information on the company, go to ElevateTrampolineParkPeoria.com; www.facebook.com/ElevatePeoria/ or Instagram @ElevatePeoria

–Woodford County News Briefs–