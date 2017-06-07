–Woodford County News Briefs

COUNTY

Historic Lee log cabin opens for visitors

The 181-year-old Lee Log Cabin has a new roof and is ready for Sunday open houses. Volunteers will be on site from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays through the summer and fall. The 1836 cabin is owned and maintained by the Woodford County Historical Society and sits on land in the Black Partridge Park of Metamora. It was originally built in Worth Township and was moved in 1984, put back into original condition, and opened to the public in 1987. The park is on Coal Bank Road, northwest of Metamora.

This spring, the building received a new wood shingle roof installed by New Heights Roofing of El Paso. Repairs to the floor and walls were made by Norm Ulrich. For more information or to volunteer to sit with the house on Sundays, call (309) 726-2351.

Explorers get court experience

Members of Woodford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 9102 got a taste of what it is like to be in court when they attended a mock DUI trial in Champaign, along with explorers from the Champaign and Effingham police departments.

During the trial, the explorers had to view a DUI police video and write a report. The explorers then had to get in front of a judge, state’s attorney, and defense attorney and testify about the DUI arrest. This training was designed to help the explorers, especially those planning of going into law enforcement. As law enforcement officers, testimony in court is vital and one of the most stressful part of the job for the deputies and officers.

ILLINOIS PRAIRIE LIBRARY DISTRICT

Fredericksen retires from library district

After more than 35 years of service, Grant Fredericksen will retire as director of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library June 30. The public is invited to an open house honoring him at the Metamora Branch library, 208 E. Partridge St., 5-7 p.m. June 28.

Coming from the Muskego Public Library in Wisconsin, he began his service in the Illinois Prairie District Public Library on Jan. 1, 1982. The library still had the bookmobile then so Fredericksen had to drive what was termed as “ten tons and top-heavy.” He learned a new type of librarianship then as he saw the importance of inches on a bookshelf and putting a smile on a student’s face.

When the bookmobile service ended, he began the challenge of learning about computers, networks and software. He also took the opportunity to promote the library through a weekly radio show called “Queries, Quips and Quotes.” Teamed with two other librarians, Fredericksen wrote the general script and produced the show.

Fredericksen went from one construction project to another as the library district expanded the Benson Branch library, the Roanoke Branch moved to its present location and the Marcella Schneider Branch Library at Germantown Hills was built.

Throughout his professional career, Fredericksen said he kept his attention centered on S.R. Ranganathan’s Five Laws of Librarianship.

1. Books are for use.

2. Every reader his book.

3. Every book its reader.

4. Save the time of the reader.

5. A library is a growing organism.

Fredericksen is looking forward to retiring to his home where he lives with his 40-year collection of American Heritage Magazines, his wife, his nephew, two dogs, one cat and a gerbil.

EUREKA

Public may bid on book baskets

The Friends of the Eureka Library are auctioning two special book baskets in conjunction with this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Two baskets have been prepared for auction. One is a Beach Read basket containing books and other essentials for beach reading and valued at $30. The other is a basket of eight classic Little Golden Books to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Little Golden Books. It is also valued at $30.

Visitors to the library can place their bids every time they visit. The bidding will be closed at the end of the Summer Reading program. The winner of each basket will be announced at the closing social 6:30-8 p.m. July 20. Winners do not need to be present to win.

