–Woodford County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Shoe donations are turned into cash for needed car seats

The Eureka Greater Area, Morton and Metamora Kiwanis clubs have joined together for a shoe collection drive to raise money for car seats.

The shoe collection will run until the end of June.

The Kiwanis clubs sell the shoes and use the revenue to purchase car seats. The car seats are then donated to the Woodford County Health Department, Washington Police Department and Morton Fire Department, that give the seats to needy families. These departments have nationally trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians, who teach the families how to properly install and use the car seats.

Funds2Orgs purchases donated shoes and sends them to countries for families to set up a business to make money to support their families.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes. If you don’t have shoes, a cash donation is welcome.

Shoes can be brought to these locations:

Eureka – Advocate Eureka Hospital, Community Bank, Dough See Dough, Goodfield Bank, Heartland Bank, IGA-CEFCU, Woodford County Health Department and the Unit Journal;

Goodfield – Goodfield Bank and Scott Leman Automotive;

Washington – Heartland Bank, Washington Police Station and South Side Bank;

Metamora – Commerce Bank, Goodfield Bank and MTCO.

Germantown Hills – State Farm.

Morton – Morton Tourism Office and Morton Fire Station.

For more information or to schedule a shoe pickup, call (309) 467-4750.

Medical center cited for safe infant sleep practices

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has been recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. Advocate BroMenn is the first hospital in Central Illinois to receive the title – Silver Certified Safe Sleep Leader – and one of the first in the state.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant, sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation. In addition to being a Cribs for Kids partner, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center was recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and providing training and/or information to parents, staff and the community.

This program is well-aligned with the Maternal Child Health Bureau’s vision of reducing infant mortality through the promotion of infant sleep safety.

EUREKA

Barn Quilt Heritage Trail topic of library lecture

Reid Young, University of Illinois Extension Local Food Systems and Small Farms Program Coordinator, will visit the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka, to talk about the McLean County’s Barn Quilt Heritage Trail. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. June 27.

The trail is a celebration of McLean County’s farming heritage and the talents of local quilters, artists and poets. More than 50 barns throughout the county display different 8-by-8-foot quilt squares painted on plywood. The trail guide includes a map, photo of the barn, a brief history of the barn, a note about the quilt design and a special poem about both the barn and quilt.

Call the Eureka Library at (309) 467-2922 to reserve a seat for this free program. The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the program.

Golf outing supports college’s athletics

The Eureka College Department of Athletics will host the 2017 Eureka College Golf Outing June 23 at El Paso Golf Club in El Paso. The department’s annual fundraiser is scheduled to begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and a 4 p.m. dinner that will include awards, raffles and silent auction.

The $125 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf at El Paso Golf Club with a cart, unique tee gift, golf balls, prizes, lunch and dinner. Individual and team prizes will be available for the lowest team score, longest drive (men’s and women’s), closest to the pin (men’s and women’s) and longest putt (men’s and women’s). Register at eurekareddevils.com.

Non-golfers can join the reception and dinner for $30 beginning at 4 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities for individuals or local businesses remain available. Contact the Athletics Office at (309) 467-6377 or athletics@eureka.edu.

–Woodford County News Briefs–