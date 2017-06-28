–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Ag groups oppose Cuba rollbacks

Stating that the development of the Cuban economy is as beneficial to Illinois farmers as it is to Cuba, Illinois agricultural groups issued a joint news release June 23 denouncing President Donald J. Trump’s decision to limit former President Barack Obama’s Cuba policy.

The presidents of four organizations – the Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Corn Growers Association, Illinois Pork Producers Association and Illinois Soybean Growers – expressed their dismay that Trump has decided to roll back the advancements the U.S. had made in agricultural trade opportunities with Cuba.

The groups’ statement said that the groups think the rollbacks infringe upon their freedom to sell agricultural goods to Cuba, and they want market-based opportunities to increase revenue.

State fair tickets go high-tech

Visitors to this year’s Illinois State Fair will be able to buy tickets and parking passes online and have the tickets scanned at the gate on their mobile phone.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon recently announced the changes, which he hopes will be an added convenience for fairgoers as the fair uses more technology. People who buy tickets online will also have the option to print the tickets at home.

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 10 to Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Springfield.

COUNTY

Answers to horticulture questions available July 10

Is there a problem with your yard or garden? Are pests and weeds concerning you?

If you have gardening questions, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have answers. Experts will staff a Horticulture Help Desk for Woodford County, 4:30-6 p.m. July 10 at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main Street, Eureka.

EUREKA

Business association plans Fourth of July parade

Units marching in Eureka’s annual Fourth of July parade will begin lining up at 8:20 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W. Cruger Ave. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will end down the street at Eureka High School, 200 W. Cruger Ave. The Eureka Business Association (EBA) is once again organizing the annual event. People, companies and organizations interested in participating should register and give the number of participants at signupgenius.com/go/5080e49a9ac22aaf85-eureka.For more information about the parade, email eba@eurekabusinessassociation.org or contact EBA President Deanna Davidson at ddavidson@eureka.edu.

Food demonstration gives tips on how to use herbs, spices

Herbs and spices can turn a boring dish into a flavorful and exciting one. University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith will show how to use herbs and spices when she gives her presentation, It’s Thyme for Herbs, at the Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. June 29. She will share ideas and tips on using a variety of fresh herbs, give a food demonstration with tastings, and distribute recipes to the audience.

Cost of the program is $3 per person. Call the library, (309) 467-2922, to register.

College golf outing slated for July 23

Interested golfers are asked to save the date, July 23. That’s when the Eureka College Department of Athletics will host its annual golf outing to raise funds for the college’s student- athletes, both on the field or court and in the classroom. Golfers will be able to mingle with coaches, staff and student-athletes. This year’s outing will be at the El Paso County Club. Questions? Contact Athletic Director Steve Thompson at sthompson@eureka.edu or call (309) 467-6370.

–Woodford County News Briefs–