–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

State trooper dies, canine survives car crash

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office offered its thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Illinois State Police Trooper Ryan Albin, who was killed while on duty last week. Albin was killed June 28, while on patrol.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., Trooper Albin was involved in a crash on I-74 near Farmer City. Trooper Albin sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. At approximately 8:45 p.m., on the same day, Albin died.

Trooper Albin joined the State Police Jan 8, 2006. He was assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer. Albin’s canine partner, Biko, was in the rear of the squad car at the time of the crash. Biko was transported to a local veterinarian’s office and appears to have sustained only minor injuries.

EUREKA

Avid quilter to appraise quilts, give lecture

Professional quilt appraiser and lecturer Janette Dwyer will be at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, July 31 to appraise quilts and present a program on quilt history. Dwyer will offer informal, verbal quilt appraisals from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Appraisal appointments are approximately 10 minutes. The fee is $15 per item. At 6:30 p.m. Dwyer, also an avid quilter, will discuss and show quilts in her collection dating between 1865 and the mid-1940s. Call the library at (309) 467-2922 to register for appraisal appointments and to attend the program.

Gourds 101 free at library

Join fellow gourd enthusiasts for an educational overview of gourd varieties, growing tips, cleaning tips and crafting ideas at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 13. Gourds can be harvested and used for a variety of practical and decorative items, including containers, bird houses, and decorative lights. This program is free. For more information, contact Bill Walter at (309) 467-3881.

Writer’s Circle to meet, offer support

Have you thought about becoming an author, would like to write down your family’s stories, or simply love to express yourself through writing?

If so, the monthly Writer’s Circle invites you to the next meeting: 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Mika’s Bistro and Coffee House, 112 S. Main, to share your ideas and writings. Members offer feedback when requested. For more information, contact the Eureka Public Library at (309) 467-2922.

PEORIA

Children’s hospital gets national ranking

Peoria’s children’s hospital continues to receive national recognition for its work by U.S. News & World Report. The magazine has recently ranked two programs among the top in the nation.

OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois’ pediatric urology program has been ranked three times in the last four years; however, this was the first time the hospital has been ranked for another specialty: neonatology. Pediatric urology was rated No. 29 in the nation while neonatology ranked 49th.

The hospital was one of 187 children’s hospitals assessed using surveys and clinical data.

REGIONAL

Farm Bureau hosts Smart Farming conference

The Illinois Farm Bureau holds its Farm Income and Innovations Conference (formerly Commodities Conference) will delve into how changing consumer desires, supply chain management, and public policies are impacting agriculture.

The focus of the conference will be Smart Farming: The Next Evolution in Agriculture and will be held on July 25-26 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 210 Broadway Ave., Normal.

Each session will be tailored to deliver messages and promote discussions that will help farmers prepare their farms for the next generation. The latest consumer and food marketing trends, lessons for farm management, and strategies for improving your profitability via alternative markets will be on the agenda.

Early registration open through July 19. For more information, call (309) 862-9000 or toll free (888) 236-2427. Or go to http://www.ilfb.org/ifb-news-and-events/conferences-events/fiic2017.aspx.

–Woodford County News Briefs–