–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

State releases boating Infractions during holiday

While much attention is focused on drunk driving on a holiday, this year the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police participated in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide boating safety and boating under the influence awareness initiative.

During Operation, Dry Water and the 4th of July holiday weekend, the Illinois Conservation Police reported the following activity:

617 written warnings,

346 citations,

30 boating OUI (Operation Under the Influence) arrests,

1378 vessel inspections,

3 DUIs (Driving Under the Influence),

12 criminal/warrant arrests,

108 vessel/person assists, and

29 drug arrests.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

New company will deliver groceries from area stores

Are you too busy to get to the grocery store? Or do you not have the stamina to fight the crowds or wait in long checkout lines? Do you not have transportation? Then there is a new service for you.

Instacart, a nationwide firm, has come to central Illinois. The new company will deliver grocery orders in as little as one hour from Schnucks, Binny’s, Petco, CVS and Costco, to customers in Pekin, Peoria, Peoria Heights, West Peoria, East Peoria, Creve Coeur, Bartonville, Norwood and other areas in central Illinois.

The company estimates that it will service about 155,000 residents, and that more than 100 jobs have been created to do that.

Go get started, customers sign up online at Instacart.com. Each store has provided a complete list of the products and brands they carry with the price of each item in specific stores. Customers can order specific weights of produce. Alcohol can also be purchased. When an order is processed, a “shopper” is called to fill the order at whatever grocery store the customer chooses. Shoppers are contracted by the company.

The fee per delivery is $5.99 to $7.99 depending on delivery time; however, if a customer signs up for a membership before Aug. 13 the membership fee for the first year is waived and delivery is free. Memberships after that date are $14.99 a month or $149 a year. Memberships are optional.

COUNTY

4-H members compete, show work in annual event

The 96th annual Woodford County 4-H Show will be held July 24-July 27 at the Farm Bureau Park in Eureka. Admission is free.

General project judging, along with many of the livestock shows will begin July 25. The Kids’ Tractor Pull will be held at 2:30 p.m. (Registration will be held at 2 p.m.) hosted by the Woodford County Farm Bureau. A pork chop dinner will be served, and music by Deer Fry International will be sponsored by the HCE Association of Woodford County starting at 5:30 p.m. Children’s games will be held daily at various times.

The 4-H Public Presentations and Awards Ceremony will be held 7 p.m. July 26, followed by the Fashion Revue and Clothing Awards presentations. Check the Show Schedule to see when various other events will be held. That schedule can be found at web.extension.illinois.edu/lmw/woodford4h/2153.html.

For more information about joining 4-H and the 4-H Show, call the University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Office at (309) 467-3789. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in any of the programs, contact Alcha Corban, Extension Unit Educator, 4-H Youth Development-Livingston and Woodford counties at (309) 467-3789 or acorban@illinois.edu.

EUREKA

Monthly writer’s circle to meet July 20

Have you thought about becoming an author, would like to write down your family’s stories, or simply love to express yourself through writing? Join this monthly writer’s group at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Mika’s Bistro and Coffee House, 112 S. Main, to share your ideas and writings. Members offer support, feedback when requested, and incentive to keep writing. For more information, contact the Eureka Public Library at (309) 467-2922.

Local boy is Cubs’ honorary bat kid

Koltyn Balducci of Eureka had the best seat in Wrigley Field when he was an honorary bat kid at a recent Chicago Cubs game. The Advocate Eureka Hospital patient met two players: Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. Bat Kids are able to have one person accompany them, and Koltyn chose his sister Kylie.

–Woodford County News Briefs–