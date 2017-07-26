–Woodford County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Pekin man buys winning $250,000 lottery ticket

Daniel Sutter did what he often does: He purchased some Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets. Then he did what he seldom does: He won.

The Pekin man won $250,000 when he purchased a Full of $500s ticket. Sutter purchased his ticket at Circle K, 425 W. Jackson St. in Morton, and was sitting in his truck when he scratched it and discovered he had won.

Sutter said he will invest most of his windfall for retirement, and maybe use some of it for a vacation for his wife and himself.

A regular lottery player, Sutter said he buys a few instant tickets each week. The most he had won before this was $200.

Circle K will get a $2,500 bonus, or one percent of the jackpot, for selling the winning ticket.

Full of $500’s is a $5 instant ticket featuring five top prizes of $250,000. Four such winning tickets have yet to be claimed.

COUNTY

Immunization clinic required by state

The Woodford County Health Department reminds the public that state law requires certain immunizations for children and adults enrolled in child care, school or college.

The health department will host an after-hours, walk-in clinic from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 2. Also, immunization appointments can be scheduled during regular business hours.

To assist parents and caregivers with school immunization requirements, the health department offers vaccinations for families with private insurance and the medical card (Title XXI), insurance will be verified the day of service. Self-pay services are also available. To check on insurance eligibility, call (309) 467-3064.

To receive immunizations, residents must provide a copy of their immunization records and active insurance card. If a resident is under 18 years of age, a parent/legal guardian must sign required paperwork and be present during the immunization. Parents are encouraged to visit woodfordhealth.org for required immunization forms and bring the completed forms to the clinic.

For more information regarding Illinois law vaccination requirements or vaccine schedule, visit idph.illinois.gov.

EUREKA

College collecting athletic shoes

The Eureka College men’s basketball program is accepting donations of new athletic shoes through July 27. The shoe drive coincides with 11th-year Eureka men’s basketball head coach Chip Wilde’s youth Boys and Girls Basketball Day Camp on the college’s campus.

Donations are being accepted at the Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 26 and July 27. Only new athletic gym shoes will be accepted. Donors are asked not to drop off boots, sandals, dress shoes, slides, cleats or used shoes.

The athletic shoe drive is being held several weeks after the college’s men’s basketball program made a donation to Samaritan’s Feet and the College Sports Information Directors of America’s (CoSIDA) Goodwill and Wellness Committee. The college donated more than a dozen basketballs to a clinic for Orlando-area youths hosted at CoSIDA’s annual convention in June.

Samaritan’s Feet was founded in 2003. The organization and its partners have collected and distributed more than 6.5 million pairs of shoes in 88 countries and 325 U.S. cities. More information is at samaritansfeet.org.

For more information about the shoe drive, contact Wilde at (309) 229-8386 or cwilde@eureka.edu.

Restaurant to hold annual hog roast

Chanticleer will hold its annual hog roast event July 29 on the patio of the restaurant at 744 N. Main St., Eureka. Dinner will be served from 4-9 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork, barbeque, grilled chicken, corn on the cob, baked beans and fried potato wedges. Live music will be played by Comatose Catfish from 6-10 p.m., and PhanieRae & The Soulshakers from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. An ice carving demonstration will be given at 8:30 p.m.

–Woodford County News Briefs–