–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Aid for winter heating bills to be available

Senior citizens and people with disabilities can apply for help to pay their winter heating bills beginning Oct 1. The money is being made available by the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a state and federally funded energy assistance program for low-income families. When applying for assistance, customers must bring required documentation including proof of income and any aid, current heat and electric bills, rental agreement and Social Security numbers.

A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income of up to $1,508; a two-person household, up to $2,030; a family of three can earn up to $2,553; and a family of four can earn up to $3,075.

Disconnected households and families with children ages 5 or under can begin applying for assistance beginning Nov. 1. Individuals not eligible for priority enrollment can apply beginning Dec. 1.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan program is a similar bill-payment assistance program and applications will be accepted starting Oct.1, for eligible households who are customers of one of the following utilities: Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas, and Peoples Gas/North Shore Gas utilities.

For a listing of agencies administering the funds and additional information, go to liheapIllinois.com.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Friends of Riverfront Park fundraiser Sept. 16

Friends of Riverfront Park is sponsoring a Save the Park Fundraiser & Update 2-4 p.m. Sept. 16, in Riverfront Park, at the foot of Morton Street, Peoria.

The event will include jazz by Dave Hoffman and Friends; folk music by Chris Stevens, a supporter of open space; Native American drum, dance and storytelling by the Eagle Ridge Players and Friends; nature and trail tours by Mike Rucker and Doug Franks; photos and games for children and adults, and more. Food will be available for purchase from Haddad’s and Dawn’s Taco.

An update on the fight to save Riverfront Park from redevelopment will be given. The city of Peoria’s application is pending with the National Park Service, which must approve or deny it.

The event is free but donations will be accepted. All funds raised will be used to preserve Riverfront Park for public use.

In case of rain, the event will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria. For more information on the efforts to save Riverfront Park, go to Facebook: facebook.com/riverfrontparkfriends.

New pawn shop is open for business

A new pawn shop has opened in the Main-Sheridan corridor. Monster Pawn, 625 W. Main St., is operated by Edwin Pierce, who’s run Monster Pawn in Bloomington since 2001.

The store rents space in a building owned by Brad Cook.

Other stores in the shopping district sell used clothing, furniture, books and records, among other items. They include Urban Artifacts, 925 N. Sheridan Road, an art deco antique store in the old Sunbeam bakery; Costume Trunk, a fixture at 710 W. Main St. for more than 30 years; and Restoration, 929 N. Sheridan, a store selling home accents in the shabby chic style.

Hours at Monster Pawn are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Gambling recovery run slated for Sept. 2

The Illinois Council on Problem Gambling will sponsor the second Grandview Drive 5K/1 mile run on Sept. 2 in Peoria Heights. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Tower Park, 1222 E Kingman Ave., with recognition of those in attendance who are in recovery and a moment of silence for those lost to gambling disorder, addiction and/or a substance use disorder. For more information or to register, visit icpg.info.

PEKIN

Marigold Festival wine, beer tasting Sept. 7

The Pekin County Club will host the 6th annual Marigold Festival Wine and Craft Beer Tasting 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Participants will be able to sample wines and craft beers and appetizers. Drink vendors include Vintage Wines, Breakthru Beverage Group, Mackinaw Valley Winery and Marketplace Selections. Tickets are $10 and available at the Chamber of Commerce, 402 Court St., or the country club, 310 Country Club Drive. Call (309) 347-3144 for more information.

–Woodford County News Briefs–