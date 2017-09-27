–Woodford County News Briefs

NATIONAL

Report: Student loan debt prohibiting millennials from buying homes

Student debt is delaying millennials from buying their first home by seven years, according to a study recently released by the National Association of Realtors.

The report focuses on younger millennials (born 1990 to 1998) and older millennials (born 1980 to 1989). Those surveyed – even older millennials earning higher incomes – say that they can’t save for a down payment because they are paying off school loans.

The study found that 20 percent of millennial respondents own a home.

The respondents said they are typically carrying a student debt load of $41,200 that surpasses their annual income of $38,800. Some 79 percent borrowed money to finance their education at a four-year college; 51 percent are repaying a balance of more than $40,000.

About 60 percent say that if they didn’t have a student loan, they would put that money toward buying a home.

The report says there are ways for people with student debt to get mortgages, but many millennials are unaware of them. It calls on the federal government to do a better job of educating would-be homebuyers. It also calls for tax breaks to encourage businesses to pay off student loans as part of their employee compensation packages.

COUNTY

Woodford gets funds for emergency technology

Woodford County is one of 32 counties that have received a total of $500,000 in Illinois Emergency Management Agency grants. Woodford’s allocation is $6,440

IEMA officials say the grants will be used to help counties improve and enhance their emergency operations centers. In order to be considered, emergency management agencies applying for a grant must have a current, approved emergency operations plan, be compliant with National Incident Management System Requirements and have a functional emergency operations center.

IEMA focused its grant awards on counties that most needed basic technology and other equipment to help them serve their residents during emergencies.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Annual German celebration in Dunlap

The Peoria German-American Central Society will host its annual Schlachtfest Oct. 1, at Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap. The 12-8 p.m. event is free.

This year the event will be combined with a celebration of German-American Day and as a kick-off to German-American Heritage month in Peoria. Vogel Musik and Al’s Pals will play German music. German beer and food will be served. Other activities include an arts and craft fair, shooting tent, bags and a German gift tent.

The 8th annual German Car and Bike Cruis’n will be held from 12-5 p.m. Owners of German make cars and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Participants who arrive before 2:30 p.m. will receive a coupon for a drink or sandwich.

For more information, go to peoriagermans.net

EUREKA

Library to hold annual book sale

Eureka College’s Melick Library, College Avenue and Darst Street, will hold its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 during the college’s homecoming activities.

Hardcover books will cost $1, and paperbacks will cost 50 cents. A $1-a-bag sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5.

A large mix of fiction and non-fiction genres will be for sale, with the areas of the sciences, history, religion, art and literature well-represented. The sale will include hundreds of titles culled from the library’s collection, representing all academic disciplines.

The library is accepting donations of gently used books and audio-visual materials for the sale. Items in bags or boxes labeled “book sale” may be dropped off at the circulation desk.

The library welcomes donations of books and historical materials for its archives throughout the year. Recently the estate of Charles Z. Wick of Los Angeles, who was director of the United States Information Agency during President Reagan’s two terms, gave 500 books to the college. Other individuals have donated Eureka College-related historical materials that have been in their families for years.

For more information, email kfisher@eureka.edu or call (309) 467-6892.

–Woodford County News Briefs–