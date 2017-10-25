–Woodford County News Briefs

STATE

Decade sees teen driving deaths down by half

Fewer teens are dying behind the wheel in Illinois. And, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is crediting a graduated driver’s license law with the 51 percent drop in teenage-driver deaths in the past decade.

White cited Illinois Department of Transportation data that show there were 76 fatalities among motorists aged 16-19 in 2016. That’s down from 155 in 2007, the year before the Graduated Driver’s License program took effect.

The program gives teenagers more time to gain experience behind the wheel under a parent’s or guardian’s supervision. It limits in-car distractions and requires teens to earn their way from one stage of driving to the next.

White, a Democrat running for his sixth term as secretary of state in the 2018 elections, announced the numbers last week at the beginning of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Candidate announces for Dem primary in​ ​101st ​District

​Local​ ​nonprofit​ ​and​ ​education​ ​professional​ ​Jen​ ​McMillin​ ​has announced​ ​her​ ​candidacy in the Democratic primary for ​the​ ​101st​ ​seat​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Illinois​ ​House​ ​of​ ​Representatives.​ ​

McMillin, who ​works​ ​at Lincoln​ ​College,​ ​has​ ​lived​ ​in​ ​Macon​ ​County​ ​since​ ​2008​ ​and​ ​has​ ​worked​ ​with​ ​many​ ​area organizations​ ​through​ ​her​ ​work​ ​there​ ​and​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Education​ ​Coalition​ ​of​ ​Macon​ ​County.

A​ ​graduate​ ​of​ ​the​ ​University​ ​of​ ​Illinois​ ​-​ ​Springfield​ ​with​ ​a​ ​master’s degree​ ​in​ ​public​ ​administration, McMillin​ ​is running on a platform ​focused​ ​on​ ​improving​ ​public​ ​education,​ ​growing​ ​job​ ​opportunities​ ​for​ ​the​ ​101st district,​ ​and​ ​expanding​ ​access​ ​to​ ​healthcare​ ​in​ ​Central​ ​Illinois. McMillin​ ​is​ ​the​ ​only​ ​candidate​ in the March 2018 Democratic primary ​for​ ​the​ ​101st​ ​seat;​ ​three​ ​candidates are running in the Republican​ ​primary. The seat is currently held by state Rep. Bill Mitchell (R).

McMillin​ ​lives​ ​in​ ​Decatur​ ​with​ ​her​ ​husband​ ​Tim​ ​and​ ​3​-year​-​old​ ​son​ ​Charlie,​ ​and​ ​has​ ​a​ ​14​-year-old stepson​.​

Museum, visitor’s center celebrate 5 years of growth

The Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Caterpillar Visitors Center are marking five years of successfully turning a dilapidated city block into a regional destination. The site was dedicated Oct. 20, 2012.

The museum side of the block now is a space focusing on art, science, history and achievement — with a planetarium and a Giant Screen Theater. The museum’s programs have attracted steadily increasing admissions, hitting a record 179,934 admissions. The museum’s most popular exhibits, the 2013 Ansel Adams: Western Exposure, the 2014 The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the 2016-2017 Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, each attracted approximately 42,000 visitors.

The Caterpillar Visitors Center, formally renamed last week after retired CEO Doug Oberhelman, has attracted about 350,000 visitors in the past five years.

EUREKA

Marching Hornets win invitational

The Eureka Marching Hornets won Class 1A at the State of Illinois Invitational High School Marching Band Championship at Illinois State University Oct. 14.

This year’s show is entitled “Isolation.”

EHS Band Director Todd Stalter said, “Composed by Rob Stein, it is a musical and visual study of the common psychological effects that isolation or the lack of human contact over a period of time can have on people.

“The different musical selections, “Trapped,” “Time Warp/Hallucination,” and “Lost,” each explore such things as defined and enclosed spaces, the feelings of anxiety when trapped and all alone, the inability to relate to the accurate passage of time, the illusions and tricks the human mind can play on itself, and the realization that a person can “lose one’s self” when there is no external stimulus or companionship for reference,” he said.

The show’s complexities require the marcher to be almost constantly on the move while playing, posing and acting.

“The physical and mental demand is very high, because executing all the proper visuals on the correct counts and in the correct spots needs perfect timing and understanding of their body in space. Add to that the difficulty of the music, and the challenge is a tall one,” said Stalter.

