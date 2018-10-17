—- Woodford Historical Society says come explore family history 

In genealogy, every family tree branch and twig matters, and the Woodford County Historical and Genealogy Society wants to help all who are researching their family histories.

For the first time, the WCHGS is hosting two Family History Day events, first, on Oct. 20 at the Eureka Public Library, followed by a visit to the El Paso District Library Nov. 3.

Each event will feature genealogy and history lectures, accompanied by children’s educational activities.

“It’s not just for kids it’s for the whole family,” the WCHGS secretary said. “We encourage family research and teach how to preserve what information they already have.”

Despite living in the Information Age, genealogy remains a tedious task, and the workshops are aimed at helping people navigate through with a bit more ease.

“We’ll be offering free 15-minute, one-on-one with a volunteer on how to accurately search for information,” WCHGS President Kim Mullins explained.

As an example, the society recently posted to its Facebook page that in 1910 there were nine Woodford County weekly newspapers, including the Minonk Dispatch, the Benson Bee and the Roanoke Era.

Each of these publications might include the marriage, birth and death records of people living at that time, yet few of them are easily accessible through the Internet.

There are census and genealogy records which also may be researched, as well, though equally as inaccessible online.

Mullins will present a lecture at both events, titled “Census Clues Can Sometimes Confuse”, as well as, “Genealogy 101 – How to get started.”

Guest Ardys Serpette will provide a 20-minute lecture on German immigration in central Illinois, a vital area of genealogy for many in the area, due to the concentration of German immigrants to the area before the beginning of the 20th century.

Considering the precious few photos taken of many people’s ancestors, Barb Lancaster will show guests how to preserve family pictures for future generations.

“There are door prizes at the top of every hour, a gift basket with Woodford County history books, picture frames and so on. We have so many great books, ‘The History of Woodford County’, ‘Woodford County Veterans: Respect and Remember,’ ” Lancaster said.

As for the younger guests, Miller said she and Girl Scout volunteers from both communities will assist in coloring contests, stories and family tree building.

“We have a really cute book about family characteristics, and how the main where their families come from,” Miller said. “We’re having a coloring contest. They’re going to draw their families and each winner gets a gift bag.”

Miller said the children also will be given a printed family tree to color and fill in at the libraries, then, later, at home with the help of their families. A former Girl Scout leader, Miller has ordered badges for all the Girl Scout helpers.

All guests, kids and adults, can visit for a short time, and enjoy a single session or stay for the duration, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. both days. Up to four computers at each library will be available for one-on-one tutoring.

FAMILY HISTORY DAY SCHEDULE

10 -10:20 a.m. Genealogy 101 – How to Get Started Kim Mullins

10:30 – 10:50 a.m. Preserving Your Picture History Barb Lancaster

11 -11:20 a.m. German Immigration in Central Illinois Ardys Serpette

11:30-11:50 a.m. Woodford County History Beth Miller

12 -12:20 p.m. What (Eureka) or (El Paso) Library Has to Help You Get Started Cindy O’Neil

12:30-12:50 p.m. Census Clues Can Sometimes Confuse Kim Mullins

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kids Activities, Coloring Contest and Beginning Family Trees and Stories Beth Miller, Girl Scout troop volunteers

10-11 a.m. Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search Cindy O’Neil

11 a.m.-Noon Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search Kim Mullins

12-1 p.m. Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search Kim Mullins, Cindy O’Neil

