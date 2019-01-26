Woodford school gets state garden grant

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) awarded 23 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants.

The grants, totaling $16,520.95, were applications submitted in the 2018 fall.

“The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes while benefitting wildlife species,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding for the program is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for the program. More than $270,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Rosenthal added. “It is our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state, and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 84 of Illinois’ counties.”

Schools in the Central Illinois region that received grants are:

Champaign County

Bottenfield Elementary School, Champaign. Grades: kindergarten, 1, 2. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $618.85.

Edison Middle School, Champaign. Grades: 6-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $618.85.

Kenwood Elementary School, Champaign. Grade: 5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $618.85.

Stratton Academy of the Arts, Champaign. Grades: 3-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $618.85.

Macon County

Mary W. French STEM Academy, Decatur. Grades: kindergarten-6. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $619.98.

Peoria County

Pleasant Hill School, Peoria. Grades: kindergarten through 3. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $443.20.

Sangamon County

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Springfield. Grade: 6. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $959.07.

Rochester Cub Scouts Pack 40, Rochester. Grades: kindergarten-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $648.

Sacred Heart Griffin High School, Springfield. Grade: 12. Project: butterfly garden, pollinator garden, outdoor classroom. Grant Award: $828.17.

Woodford County

Woodford County Special Education Association Black Partridge Public Day School, Germantown Hills. Grades: 7-9. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $300.