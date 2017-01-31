Woodford Events

FEB. 2

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon

Filger Library, 261 S. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Free stuffed animal for each child who comes in with an adult. Puppet shows will be held at 9:30 and 10:15. Sign up at the library by calling (309) 432-2929.

Groundhog Day Event

Thursday, 6-9 a.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 W Sowell Road, Hanna City

Free

See if Gertie the Groundhog will see her shadow. For more information, visit www.wildlifeprairie.org.

Central Illinois Herpetological Society Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

The meeting will feature a speaker, raffles, announcements of trips and exhibits and opportunities for hobbyists to interact with one another. For more information, visit www.centralillinoisherp.com.

Sign Up for Preschool Story Time

When the library is open

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Registration is being held for story time that will be held for seven weeks in March and April. Story Times are for children aged 3-5 and are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

FEB. 3

Reagan Birthday Honored with National Speaker

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cerf Center, Eureka College

$50

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin will be the guest speaker at a dinner in honor of the 106th anniversary of the birthday of President Ronald W. Reagan, a graduate of the class of 1932. A cocktail hour is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. For more information, call (309) 467-6319.

FEB. 3-5

Peoria Players Presents “Into the Woods”

Fri. & Sat, 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St., Peoria

$19; $12 for under age 20

A witch tasks a childless baker and his wife with procuring magical items from classic fairy tales to reverse the curse put on their family tree. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

FEB. 4

Goodfield Grade School Spaghetti Supper

Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m.

308 W. Robinson

Don’t miss this popular annual fundraiser. For more information, call (309) 965-2362.

Laser Light Night: Vinyl & Zeppelin

Saturday, 6 and 7 p.m.

Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$7 for one show; $12 for both

Listen to your favorite music – The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, U2, and more – while being dazzled by the multi-colored laser light show on the Dome. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Super Saturday: Friction, Slow Race!

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free with paid admission

Join knowledgeable museum staff and volunteers in exploring science. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Jessica Reeves will teach a class in making a heart-themed candle holder. All materials supplied. Register by Feb. 3 by calling (309) 467-2922.