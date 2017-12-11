— I-55 toll lanes for Chicago region moving forward

Drivers on Interstate 55 into and out of Chicago may knock as much as 15 minutes off their trip in each direction if toll lanes are added to the highway, according to state officials.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is evaluating the possibility of adding toll lanes along I-55 between Interstate 355 and Interstate 90/94. IDOT’s plan calls for two express toll lanes in each direction between Interstate 294 and I-90/94, and one toll lane in each direction between I-355 and I-294.

As the project is in its preliminary stages and no funding has been identified, all things are on the table, including possible private ownership of the toll lanes in a public-private partnership, according to Steve Schilke, major projects unit head for IDOT District 1.

“We are looking at toll lanes along with this being a general expressway,” Schilke said. “Nothing is ruled out right now. Those toll lanes might be through a private entity.”

Schilke noted that the Chicago Skyway has been privatized and the lanes are no different than other toll highways in the state.

He said that the Stevenson Expressway’s inner median would be reduced in both directions to avoid taking land for the highway improvements. Pavement markings, not barriers, would separate the free lanes from the toll lanes, Schilke said.

Schilke said it was determined that sectioning off the toll lanes with physical barriers would increase the likelihood of accidents.

“We did look at physical barriers of some type when we started looking at the improvements,” Schilke said.

Poster boards, a video and IDOT staff laid out the proposed I-55 improvements during a public open house last week in the Stadium Club at Toyota Park in Bridgeview.

Jim Zilinsky of Crest Hill saw and heard the information, but said he feared that people looking to avoid paying a toll and heading into the free lanes would create more accidents on the highway.

“How is IDOT going to keep accidents from happening, by telling people they have to follow the stripes?” asked Zilinsky.

Schilke admitted that is a concern of IDOT officials at this time.

A frequent user of I-55 until going into “semi-retirement” recently, Zilinsky said that cameras may have to be used to keep people from veering over into the free lanes when it comes time to pay the toll.

He said the highway department’s track record on projects does not give him confidence that the Stevenson Expressway improvements will come out as well as everyone hopes. He said IDOT continues to put traffic lights at the end of exit ramps which does nothing but increase the number of accidents as people try to beat the lights.

Zilinsky said merge lanes, such as are provided at I-55 exits on Route 83 and Lemont Road, are much safer alternatives.

“I’ve never gone by and seen an accident on Route 83 or Lemont Road,” the Crest Hill resident said.

The state has already received federal approval to build one managed lane in each direction of I-55 between I-355 near Bolingbrook and I-90/94 in Chicago. IDOT’s revised project proposes to add a second managed lane in each direction from the Tri-State Tollway east.

Improvements would be made in existing IDOT right of way. Trucks would not be allowed in the toll lanes. Public buses would be able to use the toll lanes free of charge.

Overhead toll collection via transponder would take place just like is done on Illinois Tollway roads.

IDOT officials say the additional capacity will make it easier to maintain consistent, reliable speeds and travel times for all I-55 users.

People wanting more information about the project or looking to provide their comments can do so at www.i55managedlaneproject.org.

Schilke said with funding for their work still undetermined, no time line is yet in place for the I-55 project. The next major step in the project would be a public hearing on the project, likely sometime in the spring.

Steve Bahnsen does not even have an I-PASS as he is a very infrequent tollway user, but still felt it was important to attend last week’s open house to see what is planned for the roadway.

“It looks like a solid plan they have here,” the resident of Chicago’s South Loop said. “They need to enhance I-55. They need to get people into the city.”

— I-55 toll lanes for Chicago region moving forward —