Chronicle Media earns 13 awards in IPA contest

Chronicle Media LLC earned 13 awards, including three first-place honors, in the annual Illinois Press Association contest.

Irv Leavitt earned two first-place awards, one in the Original Column category and one in the Humorous Column category.

Karie Angell Luc earned first place in the Video Journalism category for her coverage of the Lake Shore Drive protests.

Luc also earned a second place in the Creative Use of Multimedia category for her coverage of a Nov. 2 vigil and community Shabbat to remember the people who were killed in an Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation.

Chronicle Media earned a second place for its website.

Holly Eitenmiller earned a second place in the Distinguished Coverage of Diversity Category.

Kevin Beese finished third in the Reporting — Single Story.

Jennifer Kranz earned a third place in the Informational Graphic category for her Pumpkin Patch map.

Jack McCarthy placed third in the Story-Series-Localized National Story category for his coverage of the opioid crisis.

Finishing fourth were Luc in the Feature Photo category; Erika Wurst in the News Reporting — Single Story category; Tim Alexander in the Story/Series — Agricultural Story category; and Kranz in the Informational Graphic category for her Gun Sanctuary map.

All the award winners will be honored at the annual awards luncheon May 3 in Springfie