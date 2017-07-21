— Chronicle Media names Rick Hibbert publisher  

Chronicle Media, LLC, publisher of the Cook County Chronicle and 13 additional print and digital publications, is pleased to announce that Rick Hibbert has been named publisher of the company.

Hibbert is a 36-year veteran journalist in the Chicago area, and has held editorial leadership positions at media companies including Sun-Times Media, Pioneer Press Newspapers, and Suburban Life. Most recently, he served as Chronicle Media’s editor-in-chief. Hibbert earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.

“Rick has been instrumental in developing and executing Chronicle Media’s editorial mission, which brings a focus on traditional, comprehensive news and investigative reporting,” said John Blais, Chronicle Media, LLC president. “His experience and excellent judgment has brought our young company credibility and respect in our industry. With the information overload in today’s digital age, Rick and his team have proven to be adept at cutting through the noise and focusing on the most important, useful, and relevant news to serve our readers across Chicagoland and Illinois.”

Under Hibbert’s leadership, Chronicle Media has won numerous prestigious journalism awards. Last month, the editorial team won 13 awards – including five-first place awards – at the Illinois Press Association’s Best of the Press contest. The awards included the 2016 Knight Chair Award for best investigative reporting from the University of Illinois Journalism Department, as well as first-place awards for news reporting, business/economic reporting, public notice journalism, and newspaper design.

