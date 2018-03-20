Harold wins GOP primary; Raoul leads Dems

The race for Illinois attorney general could pit a former Miss America against either a longtime state senator or a former governor.

Republican voters handed Erika Harold, who was Miss America in 2003, an easy victory over Gary Grasso. With 80 percent of precincts reporting statewide Tuesday night, Harold held a 60 percent to 40 percent lead.

On the Democratic side with half of precinct statewide reporting, state Sen. Kwame Raoul, who has been a state senator since 2004, led former Gov. Pat Quinn 31 percent to 27 percent. It was a race too close to call as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.