—- IDOT’s annual traveler opinion survey available

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on the state’s transportation system through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey, available today through Dec. 31.

“Illinois is the transportation hub of North America, a role we take very seriously,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “We deeply value the public’s feedback to help IDOT stay aware of every potential opportunity for improving how we maintain and grow Illinois’ transportation system.”

The annual survey, conducted through the University of Illinois Springfield’s Survey Research Office, seeks input on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and driving behaviors. Questions also address IDOT’s website, the state’s rest-area system and Amtrak service.

In an effort to expand the feedback it receives from the public, IDOT for the first time is making the survey available online.

To take the survey, click 2016 Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey or visit idot.illinois.gov.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2016 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

