— Illinois’ electoral votes go to Clinton, as expected

Illinois’ vote for president didn’t have any surprises. Not even the Democrats’ insistence that Election Day 2016 needs to be investigated was that much of a shock.

Just about everything that happened at Illinois’ official vote for president was scripted, from the roll call, to the vote, to the comments from former state Rep. Lauren Beth Gash, who echoed Democratic complaints about alleged hacking and skulduggery before casting her ballot for Hillary Clinton.

“Our democracy is founded on the principle of free and fair elections,” Gash said. “When that ideal is threatened. Whether through intentional voter suppression or by direct interference from foreign actors … our entire nation suffers.”

But Illinois’ local clerks, who oversaw the election, said after election day that they didn’t see any evidence of tampering or hacking.

“There must be a thorough and independent investigation into who, what, where, when and how this election may have been impacted by anything other than the quick and fair exercise of our right to vote,” Gash said.

Gash didn’t say who needs to lead the probe. And she didn’t say whether Hillary Clinton’s victory in Illinois is suspect, or if only the states where Donald Trump won should be investigated again.

With strong support in Chicago and the suburbs, Illinois’ 20 electoral votes went to Clinton, but Donald Trump carried the majority of the counties in the state.

