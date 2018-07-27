Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in June in six of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, and nine metro areas added more jobs, according to preliminary data released July 26 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in nine of the metropolitan areas.

“The increase in the unemployment rate in seven of the metros was largely due to an increase in the overall labor force brought on by renewed confidence in the local economy,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Many people that were unemployed are now out looking for work as more jobs are available.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+5.2 percent, +2,400), Champaign-Urbana (+2.1 percent, +2,200), and Decatur (+1.8 percent, +900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +42,300).

Illinois businesses lost jobs in five metro areas with the largest losses in: Springfield (-1.2 percent, -1,400), Danville (-0.7 percent, -200), and Carbondale-Marion (-0.4 percent, -200).

The industry sectors recording job growth in most metro areas included transportation, warehousing and utilities (10 of 14), education and health services (10 of 14), manufacturing (9 of 14), professional and business services, (9 of 14), and leisure and hospitality (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares June 2018 with June 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in June 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010.

Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in June 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

— Jobs increase in 9 Illinois metro regions —-