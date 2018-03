J.B. Pritzker will be taking on Bruce Rauner this fall in what is expected to be a high-stakes battle for leadership of the state of Illinois.

With two-thirds of votes statewide counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Pritzker held a 20-point percent lead over state Sen. Daniel Biss.

Rauner held on in a battle against state Rep. Jeanne Ives, winning with 55 percent of the vote.