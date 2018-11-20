Serving Illinois’ Heroes Committee created

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton have announced the formation and members of the Serving Illinois’ Heroes Committee as part of their transition team.

The committee is the second of several working groups made up of subject-matter experts that will advise and guide the incoming Pritzker-Stratton administration. The Serving Illinois’ Heroes Committee will be chaired by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Hoffman Estates), Secretary of State Jesse White (D-Chicago), and state Rep. David Harris (R-Arlington Heights) and consists of 19 members.

“There is no better way to honor the men and women who served our country than to get ready to serve them on day one of our administration,” Stratton said. “J.B. and I will spend every day making sure our veterans can afford higher education when they return home, build economic opportunity, and have access to safe, affordable housing and quality health care. Our veterans bravely served our country and it’s time Illinois had their backs.”

“I know Gov.-elect Pritzker’s administration will be an important partner in our work to truly support and repay the sacrifices of our veterans and our troops in harm’s way; and I’m honored to co-chair the new administration’s Veterans Transition Committee,” Duckworth said.

Committee members are:

Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was among the first Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Duckworth served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring from military service in 2014 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

State Sen. Tom Cullerton (D-Villa Park), chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, who served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 1990-93. His military experience earned him a spot on the Task Force on Veterans' Suicide where he heard from veterans, health care professionals and community groups aiming to identify causes of and remedies to the increase of suicides among returning Illinois veterans. He worked with the Task Force to pass legislation that will help get to the root of veterans' suicides and save the lives of veterans.

Lori Wilcox, city clerk of Chicago Heights and a combat veteran of the U.S. Army. Joining the Army in 1993 at the age of 17, her tenure in the military took her to Germany, Japan, Korea, Austria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. She served as an administrative specialist, postal operations sergeant and a reserve hospital unit administrator until 2005.

Rodrigo Garcia, former acting director and assistant director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. Garcia is currently the deputy state treasurer to Treasurer Mike Frerichs where he directs the treasury's $32 billion investment portfolio and $300 billion banking portfolio.

