The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is warning of a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northern Illinois for Friday night into Saturday (March 23-24).

Heavy wet snow and strong winds possible, with accumulations of 5-8 inches. The higher totals will be south of the immediate Chicago area.

Winds could gust between 30-35 mph. Stay tuned to your local forecasts as we get closer to this weather event.

— Snow on the way — Winter not ready to go away just yet —-