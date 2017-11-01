State unveils changes as 2018 insurance open enrollment begins

The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) is improving the shopping experience for people who are looking to purchase a healthcare plan for 2018. Thanks to a new partnership with GoHealth, consumers will be able to take a comprehensive look at individual plans before they buy.

“It’s imperative that Illinoisans shop for coverage both on and off the Marketplace this year,” said DOI Director Jennifer Hammer. “That’s because the Open Enrollment Period has been shortened to just six weeks instead of 12 in previous years, and because Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) payments have ended.”

GoHealth will provide detailed on-line plan information and phone support from licensed health insurance agents. Starting November 1st, licensed agents will be available to walk consumers through plan comparisons and purchasing processes. Agents can be reached by phone at (866) 311-1119 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Thanksgiving Day.

DOI is also launching a new consumer outreach initiative, partnering with community leaders throughout the state to help Illinoisans make the best health care decisions. Here’s how it works:

Community leaders and event coordinators can contact DOI.GCI.OUTREACH@illinois.govwith details of their upcoming event.

If available, a Get Covered Illinois representative will attend the event and provide information about 2018 open enrollment.

Throughout open enrollment, there will be in-person assistance from licensed navigators available at numerous places, including the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

“Our goal is to visit every county of the state so consumers get the help they need,” Director Hammer said. “This outreach program doesn’t work without help from community leaders. Please let us know how we can better serve our citizens.” Below are some 2018 open enrollment highlights:

This year’s enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

Cost should not be the only factor when selecting a plan. For example, look at a plan’s provider network.

The Get Covered Connector lets consumers search by ZIP code to find free local help and is available in Spanish and English.

Consumers can also use the Connector to schedule in-person assistance appointments with navigators and certified application counselors.

Consumers can shop for a plan online at getcovered.illinois.gov, by phone at (866) 311-1119, with an in-person navigator through the Connector, directly from an insurance company, or through their local insurance agent.