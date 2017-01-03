— Cook County events

Jan. 4-9

We All Need Peace

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; open until 8 p.m. Thursday

Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie

Free with museum admission

Through colorful, cut paper images from artist Ingrid Hess and writer Patti Vick, explore why we all need peace and find ways to be peacemakers in our world. We All Need Peace was produced by Ingrid Hess. For information about admission and other topics, call (847) 967-4800.

Jan. 4-18

Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival

Times vary

Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

The Oak Park Public Library marks the 31st anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by showing a series of films. The first three are “Unchained Memories: Readings from the Slave Narratives” at 6 p.m. Jan. 4; “Malcolm X” at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and “Selma” at 2 p.m. Jan. 11.

Jan. 4-29

Stars of the Pharaohs

7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays

Cernan Earth and Space Center, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove

$8 adults, 13-54 years of age; $3 children, 2-12; $4 senior citizens, 55 and older; free for Triton students; $4 for Triton staff and students’ families

Travel back in time 5,000 years to see the tombs and temples of Egypt as when they were new and discover how the Egyptian connection with the sky guided their lives. For more information, go to triton.edu/Cernan.

Jan. 7

Indoor Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd.

Free

A select group of vendors sell farmers’ market favorites and specialty artisan products. Some vendors rotate depending on the week. Call the Ecology Center at (847) 448-8256 for the specific list.

Jan. 7

How We Love Our Kids Workshop

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates

$5, for pizza and salad lunch

This workshop is suitable for married or single parents, grandparents and teachers. Learn how the family we grew up in and childhood experiences shape the way we love our kids in this video seminar. Understand stresses from your child’s perspective. Understand how one small change in yourself can help to develop deeper connections, reverse negative patterns and foster security. This workshop applies to children of all ages. For questions or to register, email sthubertmarriage@gmail.com or call (847) 885-7700 Ext. 102.

Jan. 8

Pioneer Living

1:30 p.m.

Sand Ridge Nature Center, 15891 S. Paxton Ave., South Holland

Free

Have you ever wondered what life was like 200 years ago? Visit the cabins at Sand Ridge and learn about what the pioneered experienced. For more information, call (708) 868-0606 or go to sandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov.

Jan. 8

Art Reception for Michael Bracey

3-5 p.m.

Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

Meet photographer/author Michael Bracey and see photographs of his exploration of South America’s Afro-Colombian population. This portfolio is the latest addition to his on-going project documenting African descendants within North, Central and South America.

Scholars estimate that between 15 and 20 million Africans were shipped to the Western Hemisphere as slaves between the 14th and 15th centuries. The majority were sent to the Caribbean and South America to work the mineral mines, chop cotton, pick tobacco, and, above all, cut sugarcane.

Jan. 9

Travel Film: “Chicago’s True Nature”

1 p.m.

Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 N. Elm St., Prospect Heights

Free

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Cook County Forest Preserves with this video tour that takes you beyond the picnic groves and introduces you to the flora and fauna all around. Learn about what lies ahead in the next century for the one of the oldest and largest forest preserve systems in the nation. Register by calling the Information Desk, (847) 259-3500, or online at www.phpl.info.

