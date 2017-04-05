Irvin wins in Aurora; Geneva, St. Charles mayors re-elected

Late returns boosted Richard Irvin into the mayoral seat in Aurora while longtime incumbents in Batavia and Geneva were returned to their respective offices on Tuesday.

Irvin, an at-large alderman since 2007, beat city staffer Rick Guzman by 170 votes in unofficial final counts .

An earlier tally had Guzman ahead before updated results from the Aurora Election Commission pushed Irvin over the top.

Irvin declared victory but Guzman did not concede, citing the need to still count absentee, mailed and provisional ballots according to reports.

As of 10:40 p.m., totals from the AEC and DuPage County websites indicated that Guzman had apparently pulled off a come-from-behind win. The AEC showed all 73 precincts reported and the combined totals at that time were 6,639-6,630 in favor of Guzman.

Twenty minutes later, the AEC site was updated to show Irvin with 5,818 votes and Guzman with 5,110 votes. Guzman led Irvin 2,294-1,756 in DuPage, making the unofficial, combined totals 7,574-7,404 in favor of Irvin.

The AEC tabulates votes in the Kane, Kendall and Will county portions of the city. DuPage County tabulates votes in its portion of Aurora.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns won a fifth term as mayor, defeating challenger and Fifth Ward Alderman Tom Simonian 3,913-2,409, according to unofficial totals posted on the Kane County Clerk’s Office website.

Burns has served as Geneva’s mayor since 2001, and Simonian has served as the city’s Fifth Ward alderman since 2013.

Batavia’s longtime Mayor Jeffery Schielke handily defeated a challenge from Jason Stoops 2,354-1,295.

Former Carpentersville Fire Chief John M. Skillman defeated incumbent Village President Edward M. Ritter 1,083-436.

In Elburn, village Trustee Jeffrey D. Walter gathered 357 votes, defeating Christopher G. Mondi with 195 and David J. Gualdoni with 139.

Rick Overstreet defeated Mike L. Carlson 144-83 in Lily Lake.

South Elgin Village President Steve Ward held off two challengers, Lisa G. Guess and Bill DiFulvia in a close three-way contest. Ward garnered 1,280 votes, DiFulvio 1,112 and Guess 1,070, according to unofficial totals.