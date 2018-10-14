March in Chicago puts spotlight on mobilizing youth, new voters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Oct. 13 Women’s March Chicago starting at Grant Park brought out a sizable participant turnout on a blue-sky Saturday with temperatures reporting at 36 degrees at event launch.

The march and rally, also known as the March to the Polls, had a goal to get people to register to vote, with an appeal to new voters from age 18 and up.

“The message is going to be to all of those young people,” said a participant who offered an identity of Windy City. “Get off your butts, get off the Facebook and get out to the polls. Go vote.”

Those first-time voters were seen taking part in the march, which commenced before 1 p.m. The march headed to Federal Plaza after the Grant Park rally portion.

“We are delighted to put the spotlight on the youth vote and new voters this year,” said Claire Shingler, executive director of Women’s March Chicago. “And we are especially proud of the effort that we put into ensuring the march is fully accessible.

“Persons with disabilities have full access to participate and make their voices and votes heard loud and clear.”

Those in mobile chairs included Diane Dybsky of Chicago, who was among attendees with access to a designated entrance for people with disabilities.

“I’m here today because my heart is breaking,” said Dybsky, who held signage and a poster with statistics regarding rape cases. “And I’m here to protest. We have to join together, make our voices loud and clear and stand up for what we believe in.”

After the march, voters could cast ballots at early voting sites downtown.

“Get out and vote!” was overheard during the march.

Saturday’s march was the third in a series of Women’s March Chicago events, Shingler said.

“This movement is for everyone,” Shingler said. “It’s critical and it’s all grass roots.”

Men and women, carrying props and homemade signs, were seen on Metra trains, commuting in time for the 9 a.m. program start.

“Change the world, vote,” said Nancy Goodman of Northbrook, who took the train with her husband Lee Goodman.

The Goodmans brought a large rolling drum with a message on its side which read, “All American Impeachment Marching Band.”

“We’ve been coming down to this march since they started it a couple years ago,” Lee Goodman said. “It’s getting more and more important.

“We’ve got to be involved, we’ve got to stand with each other and certainly, we have to stand with women.”

Booths were lined up with an estimated 50 exhibitors along a Voter Village midway in Grant Park.

There, a large Baby Trump, an inflatable designed in a caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a crowd. People could buy Baby Trump helium balloons for $10.

“I’ve got the Baby Trump balloon, the guy I’m totally stoked that they are selling!” said Melissa Geel of suburban Lansing. “I can’t even!”

Geel held her new balloon in the company of Thomas Plummer of Chicago, who commented on the stationary Baby Trump large inflatable secured steps away.

“It’s bold, it’s obnoxious, it’s in your face and it says everything that it needs to say,” Plummer said, about Baby Trump.

Musical groups and rappers performed. Students connected with The Faith Community of St. Sabina church in Chicago appeared on stage. T-shirt slogans read, “I am BRAVE.”

They were joined by a young speaker who heard gunfire during the Feb 14, 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Appearances also included national activist Heather Booth who, at the end of her remarks, was surrounded on stage by people dressed in red robes as handmaidens.

“When we organize, we can change the world,” Booth said.

After the stage program itinerary, people marched from Grant Park west on Jackson Boulevard onto Dearborn Street to approach Federal Plaza. Chicago Police lined the route.

“Let’s go vote, let’s go vote,” chanted marchers.

On Dearborn Street, participants were reminded by march organizers that they had a choice to complete the experience with early voting.

“Democracy is about making sure that everyone can participate,” said Rachel Arfa of Chicago, an event coordination participant and attorney specializing in disability rights.

“This movement is about everybody,” Arfa said.

